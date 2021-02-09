2022 TE Jaleel Skinner Names Florida His Leader, Per Report

The Florida Gators tight end position continues to receive good news when it comes to obtaining top talent.

Photo: Florida tight ends coach Tim Brewster. Credit: University of Florida athletic association

Tight End University?

The tight end position at the University of Florida has started to become an elite unit across the landscape of college football.

Kickstarted by the incredible skillset and production seen by Kyle Pitts in 2019 and 2020, Florida has garnered significant interest from top talent around the nation looking to replicate Pitts’ success for years to come.

Recently landing LSU transfer and former five-star prospect Arik Gilbert from the portal on Jan. 31, the Gators have reloaded the talent that will be lost by the future top-15 pick in the draft in Pitts in 2021.

Currently sitting with Kemore Gamble, Keon Zipperer, Jonathan Odom, Gage Wilcox and Nick Elksnis as notable tight ends filling the room, the Gators have stockpiled talent for that crucial spot in the offensive game plan.

Preparing for the distant future with compelling recruiting pitches to young talent, Florida received big news on Tuesday when it came to their top tight end prospect of the 2022 recruiting cycle as they look to continue bulking up an already impressive lineup.

As first reported by Chad Simmons of Rivals, Greer (S.C.) native and four-star tight end Jaleel Skinner has named Florida the top contender for his services come the end of his recruitment.

Heavily pursued by Gators tight ends coach Tim Brewster — who currently stands as one of the best recruiting coaches on the Florida staff — the relationship between the two sides is one that stretches beyond the collegiate gridiron.

While his desire to acquire Skinner and his skillset as part of the 2022 recruiting class, Brewster consistently stays in contact with his top target, leaving a great impression on the young playmaker.

"I wake up every morning with a text message from him, and that puts a smile on my face," Skinner said in his interview with Rivals.

Ranked at the number two overall tight end according to composite rankings in the class of 2022, Skinner sits in the top 100 of all national prospects.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 210-pounds, Skinner has room to build his frame at the next level and not lose much of the athleticism that makes him such a coveted recruiting. Fitting into the mold of the athletic and lengthy pass catchers that Florida has pulled in at the tight end position as of late, Skinner provides the rare ability for someone his size to stretch the field.

As a versatile piece that can lineup attached to the offensive line, out wide, or as a big slot, Skinner is a perfect piece to the Florida system that looks to continue producing new-era, NFL caliber tight ends.

Receiving attention from Clemson, South Carolina and Florida State on top of Florida, the battle for Skinner would be a major win for the Gators program if they are able to pull it off.

Given the current state of recruiting amid COVID-19 restrictions, being able to acquire the interest of an out of state talent like Skinner provides the Gators with additional hope aside from the proven tight end position.

While he is yet to make an official decision on where he will continue his playing career at the collegiate level, the product sitting in the backyard of Death Valley is currently in a position to head south in favor of the Swamp.

Sealing the deal and landing a game-changing athlete like Skinner immediately bolsters the conversation that the tight end position at UF is a force to be reckoned with on Saturday’s in the fall and provides a huge pickup for Mullen, Brewster and the rest of the supporting cast.