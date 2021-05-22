Florida Gators 2022 Recruiting Outlook: Tight End

Analyzing the current standing of the Florida Gators 2022 big board for the tight end position ahead of a busy summer of recruiting.

On June 1, the return of recruiting normalcy begins with the dead period that has spanned over 15-months due to the COVID-19 pandemic being lifted.

As a result, prospects will be traveling to possible future campuses with making the decision of a lifetime in mind.

Looking ahead to the hectic stretch of making up for lost time, AllGators releases the Florida Gators 2022 recruiting predictive big board for each position of need. After previewing the running back and wide receiver positions, tight end is now up.

Overview

The tight end position in football has started to see a drastic shift from an extension of the offensive line to an additional weapon in the passing game.

Culminating in former Gators tight end Kyle Pitts — who is arguably the most skilled pass catching tight end to come out of the college level in the history of the game — new requirements for tight end prospects from the high school level are being created.

Namely, teams are in favor of long and athletic pass catchers, with the march led by Gators tight end coach Tim Brewster.

For Florida, being the catalyst to the games changes with Pitts, they have an upper hand on handling the new wave of tight ends coming from the high school ranks, both in analyzing important traits and ensuring high-level production when the time comes.

As for now, Brewster has secured one tight end commit from Berkley Prep’s CJ Hawkins, and looks to continue his success by landing one of two remaining prospects on their board.

Jaleel Skinner

Head and shoulders above the pack where targets for the Florida Gators coaching staff is regarded, Skinner sits as a priority addition for Brewster's tight end room.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, Skinner presents a slim frame that will take time to develop at the next level.

However, given his height and ability to add weight without losing athleticism, Skinner fits the mold lengthy pass catchers that the game is starting to favor from the tight end position.

Presenting the ability to stretch the field vertically with versatility to line up at different spots across the formation, Skinner would be a near-identical figure to Pitts in terms of stature and usage alone. Playing the athleticism and catch radius to come down with acrobatic receptions, Skinner is slated to be a talented red zone target.

Hailing from Greer (S.C.), the Palmetto State native has received significant interest from home state Clemson, creating a roadblock for the Gators' recruiting efforts.

Previously naming Florida as the leader in his recruitment process back in early February, Skinner is set to visit Gainesville on June 19 with the Gators staff hoping they can confirm the talented tight end's disposition into a commitment.

Oscar Delp

Ranked as the second overall tight end in the class of 2022, Delp currently holds 33 total offers with a number of power five schools vying for his services including Georgia, Michigan and South Carolina alongside Florida.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, Delp is further developed from a frame standpoint than Skinner, while carrying similar strengths. Excelling as a pass-catcher, Delp possesses sure hands, polished route-running skills, and deceiving speed in the open field that makes him difficult for opposing defenses to bring down.

Racking up 43 receptions for 730 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2020, Delp consistently made highlight plays after the catch to bolster his recruitments standing.

While he currently sits as Florida’s number two on the board, Delp’s talents display much more than a second option. Delp will take his official visit to Florida on June 11.

Final Thoughts

In a crucial class all the way around — albeit thin for prospects at tight end — the position that can provide luxury for future UF quarterbacks and play-callers.

In Florida’s efforts to replenish the traits that Pitts made so coveted, Skinner or Delp stand out as perfect potential additions alongside Hawkins in the 2022 class.

By landing either one, the Gators will be in a good spot to acquire another prolific pass-catchers and extend their standing as an intriguing destination for upcoming tight ends.