Gators 2022 Recruiting Outlook: Wide Receivers

Analyzing the current standing of the Florida Gators 2022 big board for the wide receiver position ahead of a busy summer of recruiting.

Photo: Jayden Gibson; Credit: Zach Goodall, AllGators.com

A return to normalcy is set to occur with the NCAA lifting the recruiting dead period that has spanned over 15 months.

On June 1, a hectic time of making up for lost time begins.

Leading up to the crucial stretch for both schools and prospects, AllGators releases the Florida Gators 2022 recruiting predictive big board for each position of need. After previewing the running back board on Monday, the wide receiver position is up next.

Overview

In the past two years, no position has benefitted from Florida's offensive production more than the wide receiver group.

Seeing six wideouts leave for the NFL in the past two seasons – four drafted and two picked up as undrafted free agents – Florida has become a desirable destination for pass catchers to consider before embarking on their college football careers. However, with the development of receivers comes an increased necessity for young players to fill the holes left behind when former pass-catchers head to the next level.

As a result, the Gators have already secured one wideout for the 2022 class in speedster Isaiah Bond, and continue to search for others.

Looking to add more firepower in the crucial summer months to a position that requires both quality and quantity, the Gators look to stay hot following Bond’s commitment with hopes of continuing their offensive success in the future.

In doing so, Florida will not be short of options in the deep wide receivers class of 2022.

Jayden Gibson

Slated as a top priority on the Gators board as an uber-talented outside receiver and a realistic piece for Florida, Gibson highlights UFs pass-catching targets.

Standing out with his true 6-foot-6 frame, Gibson is a lengthy and athletic prospect that holds the skillset to take the top off of opposing defenses. Given his long strides and impressive catch radius, Gibson can create considerable separation at the top of his route and make acrobatic receptions regularly.

As a result, the West Orange High School (Orlando, Fla.) athlete has erupted onto the scene in the later portions of his recruitment process, drawing interest from 35 programs – notably Miami, Florida State, Tennessee and Baylor alongside Florida – since late October 2020.

In talks with Florida Gators wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales, Gibson fits the mold of lengthy pass-catchers (even exceeding past the measurables of others in that regard) UF has coveted and developed as of late, something he has taken notice of.

"[Florida is an] NFL receiver factory in my eyes, like coach Gonzales, he knows what he's doing, he knows how to develop guys. He sent him to the league every year," Gibson told AllGators following the Elite Underclassmen Camp in Orlando back in mid-April.

Originally scheduled to visit the first weekend in June, Gibson elected to push his official back to an in-season home game.

As for now, Florida sits in a firm position to land the high potential X-receiver and looks to continue selling themselves as the best fit for his services as his process carries on.

Evan Stewart

Regarded as one of the most talented wide receiver prospects in the 2022 class, Stewart has been high on the Florida big board since his offer in March of 2020.

Being pursued by a plethora of the nation's top schools, Stewart currently holds 37 total offers. Previously committed to his home state Texas Longhorns, Stewart reopened his recruitment to further explore his options in early March 2021.

Posting 46 receptions, 913 yards and nine touchdowns throughout the 2020 season, Stewart showcased his playmaking ability as a versatile piece in the Frisco Liberty offense. Showing speed and a polished route-running prowess, Stewart will command early touches in a power five program immediately upon arrival.

As 7-on-7 teammates with Gators 2022 quarterback commit Nick Evers, Stewart has created noise about jumping from the Lone Star State to the Sunshine State to playing alongside Evers.

If made, the move would immediately become the staple of the Gators 2022 class.

Planning to visit on the busy June 4-6 weekend alongside Evers, Stewart will be greeted by Gonzales, Dan Mullen and company looking to wow the potential class-altering receiver with the best the program has to offer.

Gentry Williams

From recent years, one difference from Florida throughout the 2022 cycle has been their willingness to look outside the southern region for talented skill position players.

Hailing from Booker T. Washington in Tulsa (Okla.), Williams fits the qualification of versatility that Florida has targeted heavily over the past two cycles. Standing at 6-foot, 170 pounds, Williams operates in an electric fashion, showcasing impressive acceleration and straight-line speed with the ball in his hands.

Assuming a role as a two-way player at the high school level, mainly playing quarterback, Williams is an uber-athletic swiss army knife that projects to see a wide variety of positions in college.

Being recruited to play both sides of the football depending on the program in pursuit, Williams is a highly coveted entity. Having Gonzales man recruitment efforts for Florida, the Gators have targeted him to man duties as a slot receiver. In contrast, Oklahoma and LSU have recruited him to be a member of their secondary.

Believed to be deciding between Florida and Oklahoma in the final stretch of his recruitment, despite four other teams remaining in contention via his top six, Williams is set to join Stewart and company from June 4-6 in Gainesville.

Isaiah Horton

Horton is another out-of-state 2022 recruit seeing significant interest from the Gators.

Possessing a 6-foot-3, 190-pound frame, Horton projects to be an outside receiver who exploits defenses vertically.

Despite primarily winning with raw talent at the high school level, Horton has consistently shown excellent hands and an uncanny ability to haul in highlight-reel grabs.

Narrowing down his lists to just four schools back in February — Florida, Alabama, Miami and Tennessee — Horton will be utilizing the end of the dead period to draw his conclusions on the schools that suit him the best.

Looking to continue selling the four-star, Gonzales will continue advancing the relationship between himself and Horton while setting up a date to get the Oakland High School (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) in town for a visit before he makes his heavily anticipated decision.

Chandler Smith

As an in-state product who recently named Florida to his top ten list of schools, Smith is another talented prospect that could serve as a safety valve for the Gators' recruiting efforts given the mutual interest.

Playing for Bishop Moore Catholic in Orlando (Fla.), Smith presents the characteristic speed (running a 10.52 in the 100-meter dash) Florida has pursued at a desirable height and weight at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds. Despite seeing a relatively light workload, Smith accounted for 23 receptions, 361 yards and four touchdowns in 2020.

Staying in consistent contact with Smith, UF looks to pair him alongside Bond as a complementary piece in the Gators class, with speed being the defining factor of each of their games.

Viewed as a possible leader in Smith’s camp, Florida will get their chance to further interest the Orlando recruit to join their 2022 class on June 18.

Jay Fair

Looking to the plentiful well of Texas yet again with Fair, Gonzales continues his M.O. of targeting versatility.

Neglecting the slot receiver position in the 2021 class, Florida is looking to bring in multiple dynamic playmakers to line up on the inside.

Measuring in at 5-foot-11, 182 pounds, Fair is equipped with game-breaking speed and an impressive junior resume to his name. Accounting for 73 receptions, 1,310 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, Fair was a near unstoppable force for the Rockwall-Heath Hawks as a deep threat.

As of now, Florida appears to be a favorite for Fair’s services, with Auburn, Texas A&M and TCU in the mix as well. Ready for a busy June with visits set across the first three weekends, Fair will visit Gainesville on June 11.

Final Thoughts

Talent at the wide receiver position can significantly alter an offense's explosiveness.

Looking to bring in top-tier playmakers on the inside and outside of the formation, Florida has been scouring the market — specifically in recent weeks — for their next dominant weapon.

In addition to those highlighted above, other prospects to keep an eye out for a substantial UF push are Samuel Mbake — despite being a long shot for the Gators class —, Omari Kelly and Jamarrien Burt.

Given the talent-riddled wide receiver class, 2022 is shaping up well where landing skill positions players are concerned for the Gators to bolster their roster.