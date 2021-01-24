Florida Gators Recruiting: 2022 QBs to Keep Tabs On

Florida has sent out several offers to quarterbacks in the class of 2022. Here are some early standouts.

Just over a week away from wrapping the 2021 recruiting class up on National Signing Day, it’s time to begin looking towards the class of 2022.

The Florida Gators hold one commitment in the next cycle: Edison (Miami, Fla.) wide receiver Syveion Ellis. However, you can expect that number to start increasing sooner rather than later.

With that, we’re compiling a list of prospects to know at each position for Florida’s next recruiting class. Head coach Dan Mullen targets at least one quarterback per class, so we’ll begin by taking a look at some notable signal-callers that UF has offered and recruited thus far. Of course, other quarterbacks could emerge throughout the year.

M.J. Morris

6-foot-1, 175 pounds, Pace Academy (Atlanta, Ga.)

Florida offered Morris last June as he transitioned from Carrollton High to Pace Academy. Although he has room to fill out in his frame, Morris has all of the tools you want in a young quarterback and would serve as an excellent fit in Mullen's offense.

Morris can sling it, simply put. Although his deep ball velocity could stand to improve, he can push the ball down the field and make sideline throws from the opposite hashes with touch and accuracy. His arm strength is most impressive into the intermediate level of the defense, though. Morris anticipates throwing windows and can zip a ball through traffic to hit a receiver in stride.

He can run the ball no doubt, seen by his 721 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground during two seasons at Carrollton (his 2020 Pace Academy stats aren't available). However, Morris stands in the pocket to get through his progressions and won't bail on his play design to make plays with his feet, unless it's designed or required when a play breaks down. At Carrollton, Morris put together 2652 yards with a 57% completion rate, tossing 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Morris is a mature quarterback for an undersized rising senior. Pair that with his desirable traits and he can be considered one of the top quarterbacks in the class. The Gators would certainly love to have him.

Jacurri Brown

6-foot-4, 205 pounds, Lowndes (Valdosta, Ga.)

Brown has been targeted by the Gators since last May, and has emerged as a priority recruit at the quarterback position for Florida over the last few months.

After receiving an offer from offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, Brown has since built a relationship with Mullen, offensive line coach John Hevesy, recruiting coordinators and other assistants on both sides of the ball. Brown has been vocal about his relationship with Johnson beyond football.

RELATED: Jacurri Brown opens up on relationship with Brian Johnson, UF coaching staff

Brown, like Morris, possessing jaw-dropping tools for the quarterback position, but would benefit from a few years of development within a college system before taking the reigns of an offense. His arm is extremely strong and he's unafraid of uncorking a deep ball.

Although it doesn't always turn into turnovers as Brown has 14 interceptions in three seasons, he could improve his accuracy as he identifies and targets his reads, seen by his 52.8% completion percentage. A dual-threat, Brown has also rushed for 44 touchdowns in that span.

Nicco Marchiol

6-foot-2, 216 pounds, Hamilton (Chandler, Az.)

Marchiol recently included Florida in his top four schools and proceeded to unofficially visit the campus with his family. Marchiol shared with AllGators that he thoroughly enjoyed the visit and said it would be "hard to top" the experience.

The Arizona signal-caller spent his first two seasons of high school at Regis Jesuit in Colorado before moving southwest with his family. Across three seasons, the left-handed quarterback has compiled 5620 passing yards with a completion percentage of 65.1%, 54 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions. He's added 932 yards and 18 scores on the ground.

A rhythmic passer, Marchiol can spin it from the pocket and thrives with quick passing concepts. His arm strength isn't elite, but he can push the ball down the field within a clean pocket and is athletic enough to pose as a threat while throwing on the run. Marchiol is an elusive rusher as well, which serves him well under pressure.

Braden Davis

6-foot-5, 195 pounds, Lake Minneola (Fla.)

Morris, Brown, and Marchiol are the early standouts with solid recruiting ties to UF, but Davis is included as the lone "in-state" QB with an offer from the Gators. He missed the majority of his junior season with a broken leg shortly after transferring to Lake Minneola, according to 247Sports, but showed a lot of potential during his sophomore season at Middletown (Del.).

There, Davis showed off a rocket launcher for an arm and often made electric plays by throwing on the run. Although it was limited, he made similar plays during his short 2020 season as well. His composure in the pocket and footwork could use some guidance, but much like Brown, Davis is being recruited for his raw skill-set.

Davis reportedly intends on moving back to Delaware for his senior season, moving to Florida during the coronavirus pandemic as his home state had pushed football back to spring. However, he's got something to prove after suffering his injury in the third game of the 2020 season. Perhaps he'll stick around and prove himself against Sunshine State talent.