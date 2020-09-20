Florida Gators Making 2022 QB Jacurri Brown a Priority Recruit

A quarterback with some of the most potential of any in his class, Lowndes (Valdosta, Ga.) signal-caller Jacurri Brown is being treated as such in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-4, 205 lb. Brown continues to work on being a traditional pocket passer entering his third year of high school, growing more confident throwing the ball in structure. Across Brown's first two seasons, he completed 56.3% of 147 passes, throwing for 1,850 yards, 14 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Brown's completion percentage is a bit lower to start this season - 48.9% - however, he's averaging nearly five yards more per attempt and double the number of passing yards per game this year than the past two combined, tossing three scores and no interceptions through three games.

One of the biggest throws of his career came against Oakleaf on Friday night.

"I've never threw a post touchdown like that, you know what I mean? So, that just felt magical," Brown told Sports Illustrated-AllGators after the game. "It's more just in my head than anything, I feel like I've got the ability but just being mentally tough, having a short memory, and just pushing on and just being a quarterback for my team."

Throws like that, along with his dual-threat abilities (2,418 yards and 31 touchdowns on 336 career rushing attempts) are why schools have been coming after Brown for some time. And when September 1st rolled around, the first day college coaches can contact 2022 prospects on their own, Brown began receiving attention from head coaches across the nation.

"A lot of coaches hit me up, tell me how good I am, just building those relationships," said Brown.

"[Ohio State head] coach [Ryan] Day for sure. [Florida Gators head] coach [Dan] Mullen, first time I ever texted him. [Kansas head] coach Les Miles, [Auburn head] coach [Gus] Malzahn. I mean a whole bunch of coaches... But as far as just them, I really respect that they came, like head coaches. Most times its offensive coordinators, recruiting assistants, stuff like that. But for it to be a head coach, that means a lot."

While it was Mullen's first time reaching out to Brown, the Lowndes product is certainly familiar with Florida.

Brown received an offer from the Gators on May 6th, and has developed a close bond with Florida quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson ever since. Brown is a fan of the development quarterbacks have made under Johnson and Mullen's guidance in the past, something that is appealing to him.

"Coach Johnson, he's a real dude," said Brown, who mentioned he was expecting a text from Johnson after his game. "I really respect him other than just being a coach. He's a real good guy."

Photo credit: Zach Goodall, Sports Illustrated media

Brown also said that Gators offensive line coach John Hevesy texts him regularly, sending him pictures of the sunrise at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, along with offensive assistants, defensive assistants, and recruiting coordinators. It's safe to say that the Gators are beginning to treat Brown like a priority.

Brown appreciates that, as well as the love he's receiving from other schools and coaching staffs. However, he plans on taking his time in making any type of decision in his recruitment, planning to narrow down his list of teams after he can begin taking visits. In-person recruiting is currently suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Relationships is key, but, ultimately, when they open everything back up. that's probably when I'll narrow things down," said Brown. "I'm going to be on the road non-stop, and then I'm gonna narrow it down when everything feels right, and just go with my heart."

Florida and Ohio State are both guaranteed visits. Brown noted that he will try to visit Clemson as well, but he truly is keeping things open.

"I mean, I ain't really got no non-favorites," said Brown. "Everybody's like free game, so I'm going everywhere."