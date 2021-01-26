Florida Gators Land in Top 8 For Coveted 2022 Safety

The Florida Gators continue to find ways to increase their talent in the secondary, and Myles Rowser could be an intriguing option in the 2022 recruiting class.

Although the Florida Gators are currently undergoing changes to its secondary coaching staff, they still remain on the minds of some of the top recruits in the country. This time, Florida has gone far and wide to find 2022 safety Myles Rowser, a coveted safety out of the state of Michigan.

Currently, Rowser is a rising senior, attending Belleville in Detroit (MI.) and has officially released the top eight teams he is keeping his eye on to make his commitment sometime within the next year. Florida, of course, is included on the list and presents an intriguing option for the Gators as they continue to revamp their secondary.

Along with Florida, Rowser lists Michigan State, Penn State, Alabama, Michigan, Kentucky and Georgia Tech among the schools he's interested in competing for his services.

At one point, Rowser was a verbal commit to the Wolverines, and it still appears that remains the most likely option for the 6-foot-1, 185-pound defensive back.

Rowser originally received an offer from the University of Florida in Sept. 2019, and the program has remained on his list ever since.

According to a post made via social media by Rowser, as of Nov. 2020, he tallied 50 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, one forced fumbles, three interceptions, nine pass breakups and one sack on the season.

An all-around playmaker, Rowser played all over the secondary, both in the slot and outside along with safety, earning plenty of experience in all areas of the defense.

On film, Rowser appears to have plenty of makeup speed and even plays some running back on offense at times, able to bounce off defenders due to his size and use his speed to get up the field.

The Gators currently have plenty of offers made out to 2022 recruits, and Rowser could be an option if he were to decide to want to join the Sunshine State.