QB Arch Manning Commits to Texas

Florida had reportedly entered the mix for Arch Manning, the prize of the 2023 recruiting class, earlier this year.

The prize of the 2023 recruiting class — arguably of any class, ever — New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning announced his commitment to Texas in his first-ever tweet on Thursday.

The nephew of Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton and Hall of Famer to-be Eli, as well as the grandson of 14-year-pro Archie, Manning has long been considered the No. 1 quarterback and No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2023 given his NFL quarterback bloodlines and performance as Isidore Newman's starting signal-caller over the last three years.

The Florida Gators had become involved in Manning's recruitment earlier this year shortly after new head coach Billy Napier was hired. Napier has ties to Manning's home state, having spent the last four years as the head coach at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.

Napier traveled to Louisiana to meet with Manning in January, and when his spring practices kicked off in May, Manning shared with reporters that he was looking into visiting UF over the summer.

Gators offensive line commit Knijeah Harris took things a step further following his official UF visit earlier this month, telling media that Manning could even pay Florida a visit before the conclusion of June.

That potential visit no longer appears to be on the docket.

Florida remains in heavy pursuit of another top signal-caller in the class of 2023, Pittsburg's (Calif.) Jaden Rashada, who is set to announce his college commitment on Sunday.

