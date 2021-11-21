Jamarrien Burt Decommits From the Florida Gators

The first domino falls following the release of Dan Mullen as head coach as Jamarrien Burt announces his decommitment from Florida.

Winds of changes began to whistle through the Florida Gators football program Sunday afternoon.

Hours after Dan Mullen was released from his head coaching duties at Florida, the Gators experienced a sign of events to come with their first — of what will likely be multiple — decommitment from the 2022 class.

Athlete prospect Jamarrien Burt, who committed to Florida back in June, announced that he would be reopening his recruitment process via Twitter.

Garnering 13 totals offers from the likes of Arkansas, Indiana, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State and more, Burt has significant options to choose from before the signing period for 2022 athletes arrive.

Burt possesses desirable length and speed, which will make him a coveted entity in another program's class.

Early signing day is Dec. 15.

Primarily recruited to Gainesville by Jules Montinar, the Ocala, Fla. native was expected to play the cornerback position upon arrival at UF.

Burt is the third defensive player to commit from the Gators since mid-October and leaves Florida with just 12 total commits in the 2022 cycle.

In most instances, the mass exodus of a recruiting class indicating a rebuild would have a detrimental effect on the program.

For Florida, there wasn’t much to lose to begin with due to the inefficiencies and lack of effort to land top-tier talent, another reason why Mullen is no longer the man in charge.

Before the search for Burt’s replacement can begin on the trail, the University Athletic Association will start the process of hiring a new head coach to lead the charge of Gators football heading into the future.

It’s safe to say, a grueling rebuild process is on the horizon. Burt’s departure is merely the first domino to fall.

