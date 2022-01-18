Report: Gators' Billy Napier Visiting QB Arch Manning

Billy Napier is reportedly en route to New Orleans to meet with NFL legacy 2023 quarterback recruit Arch Manning.

Although Billy Napier is in the thick of rebuilding Florida's 2022 recruiting class — on a time crunch, it should be noted, as he began the job in late November and National Signing Day is February 2 — the Gators' new head coach has already begun laying the groundwork for the upcoming 2023 cycle.

Napier is in Louisiana on Tuesday, reportedly to pay 2023 Isidore Newman (La.) quarterback Arch Manning a visit according to 247Sports. AllGators can confirm that members of the coaching staff are en route to New Orleans as of this writing on Tuesday amid the recruiting contact period.

Of course, Manning isn't just any other signal-caller, he's the son of Cooper Manning, who is the brother of Hall-of-Fame quarterback Peyton Manning and likely Hall-of-Fame-bound quarterback Eli Manning. Cooper, Peyton and Eli are the children of 13-year NFL quarterback Archie Manning.

You probably don't need a list of their accomplishments unless you're a non-football fan reading this site.

The youngest Manning, 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, is widely regarded as the No. 1 quarterback and top overall prospect in his recruiting class.

A three-year starter for his high school, Manning has completed 64.8 percent of his 702 passes for 5,721 yards, 72 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in 27 games, adding 671 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground. Manning also plays for Isidore Newman's basketball team, leading coaches from Georgia, Ohio State, Ole Miss and other programs to stop by and watch Manning hoop, per 247Sports.

As of his interview with Sports Illustrated in October 2021, Manning has yet to announce an official commitment date, although a college decision could come in the first half of this year.

“I think I'll have a good idea, a good feeling, probably around next summer or next spring,” Manning told SI. “Right now I have no idea.”

