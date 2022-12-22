Billy Napier Reflects on Gators' Dynamic 2023 Wide Receiver Class

Just three years removed from a roster with six NFL-caliber wide receivers and an All-American tight end, Florida's WR room has quickly deteriorated to a top-heavy unit with a lack of dynamic playmaking ability among its ranks.

As a result, when Billy Napier, Keary Colbert and Co. embarked on the first full recruiting class of their tenure in Gainesville, one of the largest areas of emphasis was to re-equip the position with the talent it once had.

The tangibles they looked for specifically were speed, explosiveness and outright playmaking ability to pair with the skillsets of rising seniors Xzavier Henderson and Ricky Pearsall, rising sophomore Caleb Douglas and a few others as possession receiver threats next season.

While they didn't bring in the quantity initially expected to bolster the depth, Florida still made strides to rejuvenate the room with pieces on the outside and in the slot in 2023, earning the signatures of in-state pass catchers Eugene "Tre" Wilson III, Aidan Mizell and Andy Jean.

Napier spoke highly of their accomplishments at the position on the trail this class during his 2022 Early National Signing Day press conference on Wednesday.

"These are really good people and fantastic football players," he said. "I think, three of the best receivers in the entire country."

The high praise from the Gators' head coach comes for a good reason, as each produced at a level at the prep level to suggest their impact at the next level will be immense.

The variety in each of their games is an essential aspect of their transition to the next level, as each possesses a skill set that will make them unique to the offense when their number is called.

Wilson, a speedy and elusive wideout in the slot, has the potential to be the guy the Gators get involved in the flats and allow him to do the rest after the catch. The wiggle he holds as a ball carrier is a product of Florida's well-known desire to acquire speed in space this cycle.

Wilson will be the one who accomplishes that goal at a premium rate.

"Tre Wilson is one of the more dynamic slot, run-after-catch returners," Napier said. "Just a very explosive, instinctive player. He does some really unique things on tape, relative to adjusting to the ball, run after catch. He's dynamic. You can throw an intermediate, short pass to this guy, and he's a one touchdown player.

"I think he's one of these players [who is] very polished."

WR Eugene Wilson III on a visit to Florida prior to signing with the Gators on Wednesday as part of the 2023 class.

As the son of former NFL cornerback and Super Bowl winner Eugene Wilson II, the Gaither athlete's polish is a direct reflection of his knowledge and access to the game's intricacies, usually learned via trial and error. However, having his process expedited with the luxury of a close example of what it takes to play at a high level, Wilson is a mature player for his age.

That will result in his near-immediate usage in the UF air attack next season, even though he will not arrive on campus until the summer.

"He'll bring a lot to our team right away," Napier said.

The next player on Florida's signee board brings the deep threat ability that the Gators sorely missed in 2022. Despite the connection between Anthony Richardson and Justin Shorter — a big-bodied possession receiver plugged into the deep route role out of need — on occasion at the deep level of the field, the presence of a player with the straight-line speed to take the top off of defenses lacked.

Mizell is precisely that, with the verified track speed to be a dynamic entity out wide.

"We're talking about elite speed," Napier said on Wednesday. "He was injured this year, obviously missed the majority of the year, but he's a tough guy, plays the game that way. Very explosive player in the vertical throw game and run after catch. But this is a very unique athlete.

"He's going to run track here as well. He's one of the best 400-meter guys in the entire country, and certainly, ran 10.6 100 meters this past spring as a junior. So we're talking about elite speed. Got character. Very bright.

"It means something to him to be at the University of Florida, and you certainly can appreciate that. So he's going to bring a lot to the table."

New Florida Gators WR signee Aidan Mizell on a visit to UF prior to Early Signing Day.

However, Mizell is the most prominent project piece of the three. Before he can see the field in a high volume capacity, Mark Hocke and the strength and condition staff will need to add weight to his 162-pound frame while maintaining his highlight reel speed.

Even then, there isn't much work to be done until he's ready, needing just 10-to-15 pounds of muscle before he can be a serviceable option.

He will have the spring and summer to get to that point as an early enrollee, boding well for his potential emergence on the field for meaningful snaps as a true freshman.

Finally, despite aligning as the lowest-ranked player in the trio, according to the On3 Consensus rankings (54th ranked wideout and 367th ranked player nationally), Jean presents arguably the most upside of the three prospects at the next level.

He stands out as a prototypical boundary wideout at 6-foot-1, 182 pounds, with the length to present a threat to make routine and contested catches with ease.

Gators WR Andy Jean participating against Jones High School in August 2022 before signing with Florida on Wednesday. Zach Goodall

Showcasing his prowess as an elite route runner with a propensity to create space with swift movement in and out of his breaks, the Northwestern (Miami, Fla.) product brings the ability to work the route tree in its entirety. That's a luxury the Gators didn't have in 2022

"This guy can run the route tree," Napier exclaimed when asked to expound on Jean's skill set. "This guy has a unique acceleration. He can really eat up the coverage. He can get behind you.

"I respect Andy, just his attitude and approach to life. He's a blue-collar guy. He's a worker. Really a lot of respect for his family. They work extremely hard."

That work ethic could pay dividends for him as he begins his Gators career in the spring.

Overall, the class, albeit a small one, is a success from the standpoint of Florida pulling in ready-now pieces with the dynamic skill set to contribute and excel at the beginning of the season.

Each piece fills a noticeable hole on the exterior of the Gators' offense. However, with adequate time learning from Colbert in the spring and summer, each guy should be able to fulfill at least a minimal role in the lineup starting in September when Florida hits the road to Salt Lake City, Utah.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.