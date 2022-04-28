The Florida Gators make the top four for one of their priority offensive line recruits in the class of 2023, Bryce Lovett.

Rockledge (Fla.) 2023 offensive tackle Bryce Lovett has included the Florida Gators in his top four schools and will announce his college commitment on his birthday, May 16, he announced on Wednesday.

The Gators made the cut for the 6-foot-5, 330-pound tackle alongside Missouri, Iowa State and Louisville.

Lovett has emerged as one of the Gators' top targets across the offensive line in the class of 2023, as he was one of the first prospects to visit Billy Napier and UF's new coaching staff in January and has since made the trek to Gainesville four times. He has also scheduled an official visit to Florida on June 3.

"I don't know what it is," Lovett told AllGators in March about why he keeps coming back to visit the school, "but it's something about it that obviously makes me keep coming back. It's just chill, I like being here. So it's good. It's close to home, too."

The On3Sports consensus rankings list Lovett as the No. 74 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2023, although UF envisions Lovett being capable of playing tackle at the next level.

Lovett is one of two top Gators offensive line targets scheduled to make their college commitment next month, as IMG Academy (Fla.) interior lineman Knijeah Harris is set to decide between Florida, Alabama, Miami, Michigan State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M on May 7.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.