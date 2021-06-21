Florida 'Feels Like Home' for New Gators WR Commit Chandler Smith

Florida is prioritizing speed at wide receiver as it begins to build upon its recruiting class of 2022.

Roughly a month and a half after securing Isaiah Bond's pledge, a Georgia-based receiver who has clocked a 10.48-second 100-meter dash, the Gators landed a commitment from Orlando-area receiver Chandler Smith - who posted a blistering 10.28 in the 100-meter himself.

Hours before joining the Gators' haul, Smith wrapped up an official visit at UF where the coaching staff - namely wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales and head coach Dan Mullen - broke down his looming role in Florida's offense.

"We actually were just talking with coach Gonzales about how to use me, drawing up plays that could benefit me the most," Smith recalled. "Moving me around, [from] slot to outside and back inside, and stuff like that.

"They need speed and I can bring that to the table."

The staff has compared Smith to Trevon Grimes on numerous occasions, likening Smith's size and speed to the receiver who caught nine touchdowns during the 2020 season at UF. Smith's speed is rare for a player of any size, however, which also lofted a comparison to Gator Great Percy Harvin in his meeting with the coaches.

For Smith, who grew up a Gators fan, hearing those comparisons in the flesh certainly won't be something he forgets anytime soon. Following those meetings, Smith informed media that Florida had emerged as the leader in his recruitment. Hours later, he was verbally committed.

"It was amazing," Smith described of his visit. "Just being able to learn more about this program really opened my eyes more," Smith recalled. "I really got to connect with them more especially being on a longer visit than the first one. I really love the coaches."

Smith also bonded with current players throughout his stay, particularly during a player panel where Smith could ask the team anything without the coaches in the room. He appreciated the honesty that the players had to share about the university and how the program operates.

"One of the most eye-opening things was definitely the player panel," Smith explained. "To really get to know this program from the inside ... it was amazing. Just knowing that it's honesty coming from the players."

"[Florida] feels like home."

