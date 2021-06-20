Gators Secure Commitment From 2022 WR Chandler Smith

The Florida Gators add their second wide receiver commit of the cycle in the form of Orlando product Chandler Smith.

The dominoes have begun to fall in the summer recruiting saga that is the class of 2022.

Landing a commitment from Bishop Moore Catholic wide receiver prospect Chandler Smith, hours after Alabama linebacker Shemar James pledged to UF, the Florida Gators have joined in on the summer commitment fun.

Choosing the Gators over 26 other schools, including Arkansas, South Carolina, Georgia and Ole Miss, Smith becomes the second 2022 prospect to join the Florida pass-catching corps — joining Buford (Ga.) speedster Isaiah Bond.

Standing at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds, Smith presents the ability to take the top off opposing defenses and shift gears to elude pursuing defenders l in the open field.

Compared to former Gators wide receiver Trevon Grimes by the Florida coaching staff during an unofficial visit on June 1 — due to his impressive size and breakaway speed — Smith fits into the system perfectly as a boundary receiver in the future.

Following his official visit this past weekend, Smith named Florida as the leading school in his recruitment.

Showing the capability to operate from the slot as well — due to his astounding 10.28 100-meter dash number — Smith provides UF a possibility to create mismatches at nearly all points of the field. “As soon as the rock’s in my hands, I can go score, no matter the play, no matter the route,” Smith confidently said after his first in-person meeting with the Gators staff.

Making it a focus to get the ball in his hands with consistency, the Gators pitched Smith getting touches in several different ways from a number of different positions.

In an offense geared towards highlighting player's strengths, Smith will see a multitude of deep shots throughout his career in Gainesville, mixing in short and intermediate receptions with developed consistency.

Accounting for 23 receptions, 361 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2020, Smith’s modest production is a correlation to his still raw skillset.

However, with the physical intangibles and impressive home run hitting ability, wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales is in a great position to mold the versatile playmaker into a household name.