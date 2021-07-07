In-State 2022 DB Chris Graves Jr. Puts Florida Gators in Final 4

Bishop Verot defensive back has announced the final four schools in consideration for his presumed July 9 commitment date. Despite a late arrival to the party, Florida makes the cut.

The Florida Gators have strived to retool their roster with elite track-level speed throughout the 2022 class.

Securing the offensive weapons of Isaiah Bond (10.48 100-meter dash) and Chandler Smith (10.28 100-meter dash) as well as the defensive playmakers of cornerback Julian Humphrey (4.38 40-yard dash) and linebacker Shemar James (4.49 40-yard dash) so far, Florida's hunt to land the fastest class of the cycle continues.

Looking to Bishop Verot in Fort Myers (Fla.) for a versatile defensive back prospect, the Gators offered Chris Graves Jr. on May 18, 2021. On Wednesday, Graves took his final step before making his ultimate decision, releasing the final four teams in contention for his talents.

Naming the Gators as one of the four teams remaining — alongside Miami, LSU and South Carolina - UFs late entry into the sweepstakes for Graves proved insignificant, allowing them to make up enough ground on his unofficial to Gainesville on June 17 to stay in the mix.

Standing at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, Graves possesses long limbs and desirable athleticism to play at the cornerback position but will need to be molded upon his arrival to the collegiate level, suggesting a redshirt season to begin.

However, Graves is an ideal fit for Jules Montinar's style of coverage man, making an impact in the unteachable parts of the game with speed — running an 11.01 100-meter dash — and ball instincts. As a former wide receiver transitioning to defensive back, Graves shows excellent ball skills in man-to-man coverage and exemplifies a comfortability to win hand-fighting battles at the line of scrimmage.

Primarily recruited by defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, Graves is regarded highly in the staff's eyes, resulting in the top dog taking the reins of the late push in his recruitment.

Said be verbally committing on July 9, there is little time remaining for programs to make their final pitches for Graves to play for rep their colors. As for now, Miami looks to be the team to beat, but with the head of the defense manning the trail for the Gators, there's no reason to count out Florida just yet.

If Graves is to make an unexpected turn to Florida, the Gators will be receiving yet another quick individual for the coaching staff to utilize accordingly.