Florida Gators 2022 Football Commitment List

Below, you can find the list of Florida Gators commitments in the recruiting class of 2022, sorted by position and including hyperlinks to scouting reports for each prospect, as well as every player's Twitter page.

This story will be updated regularly as prospects commit and de-commit from Florida throughout the recruiting cycle.

All photos via AllGators.com or Sports Illustrated All-American, unless noted otherwise.

Total Commitments: 6

Quarterback (1)

Nick Evers, Flower Mound (Flower Mound, Texas), 6-3, 188 pounds

Committed: 3/9/2021 Twitter

AllGators scouting report

Running Back (0)

Wide Receiver (1)

Isaiah Bond, Buford (Buford, Ga.), 6-0, 175 pounds

Committed: 5/9/2021 Twitter

AllGators scouting report

Tight End (1)

CJ Hawkins, Berkeley Prep (Tampa, Fla.), 6-7, 220 pounds

Committed: 3/14/2021 Twitter

AllGators scouting report

Offensive Tackle (1)

Tony Livingston, King (Tampa, Fla.), 6-6, 260 pounds

Committed: 3/11/2021 Twitter

AllGators scouting report

Interior Offensive Line (0)

Edge rusher (1)

Francois Nolton Jr., Edison (Miami, Fla.), 6-4, 225 pounds

Committed: 2/5/2021 Twitter

AllGators scouting report

Defensive Line (0)

Off-Ball Linebacker (0)

Cornerback (1)

Julian Humphrey, Clear Lake (Houston, Texas), 6-foot, 185 pounds

Committed: 5/27/2021 Twitter

Highlights

Safety/Nickel (0)

Specialists (0)

Previous Commits