Florida Gators 2022 Football Commitment List
Below, you can find the list of Florida Gators commitments in the recruiting class of 2022, sorted by position and including hyperlinks to scouting reports for each prospect, as well as every player's Twitter page.
This story will be updated regularly as prospects commit and de-commit from Florida throughout the recruiting cycle.
All photos via AllGators.com or Sports Illustrated All-American, unless noted otherwise.
Total Commitments: 6
Quarterback (1)
Nick Evers, Flower Mound (Flower Mound, Texas), 6-3, 188 pounds
Committed: 3/9/2021 Twitter
Running Back (0)
Wide Receiver (1)
Isaiah Bond, Buford (Buford, Ga.), 6-0, 175 pounds
Committed: 5/9/2021 Twitter
Tight End (1)
CJ Hawkins, Berkeley Prep (Tampa, Fla.), 6-7, 220 pounds
Committed: 3/14/2021 Twitter
Offensive Tackle (1)
Tony Livingston, King (Tampa, Fla.), 6-6, 260 pounds
Committed: 3/11/2021 Twitter
Interior Offensive Line (0)
Edge rusher (1)
Francois Nolton Jr., Edison (Miami, Fla.), 6-4, 225 pounds
Committed: 2/5/2021 Twitter
Defensive Line (0)
Off-Ball Linebacker (0)
Cornerback (1)
Julian Humphrey, Clear Lake (Houston, Texas), 6-foot, 185 pounds
Committed: 5/27/2021 Twitter
Safety/Nickel (0)
Specialists (0)
Previous Commits
- Edison (Miami, Fla) WR Syveion Ellis, decommitted 5/20/2021 (per 247Sports)
- Lake Gibson (Lakeland, Fla.) CB Sam McCall, decommitted 1/1/2021