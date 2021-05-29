Sports Illustrated home
Florida Gators 2022 Football Commitment List

An up-to-date tracker of the Florida Gators 2022 football commitments.
Author:
Publish date:

Below, you can find the list of Florida Gators commitments in the recruiting class of 2022, sorted by position and including hyperlinks to scouting reports for each prospect, as well as every player's Twitter page.

This story will be updated regularly as prospects commit and de-commit from Florida throughout the recruiting cycle.

All photos via AllGators.com or Sports Illustrated All-American, unless noted otherwise.

Total Commitments: 6

Quarterback (1)

Nick Evers, Flower Mound (Flower Mound, Texas), 6-3, 188 pounds

evers mini headshot

Committed: 3/9/2021                    Twitter

AllGators scouting report

Running Back (0)

Wide Receiver (1)

Isaiah Bond, Buford (Buford, Ga.), 6-0, 175 pounds

Committed: 5/9/2021                       Twitter

AllGators scouting report

Tight End (1)

CJ Hawkins, Berkeley Prep (Tampa, Fla.), 6-7, 220 pounds

Committed: 3/14/2021                      Twitter

AllGators scouting report

Offensive Tackle (1)

Tony Livingston, King (Tampa, Fla.), 6-6, 260 pounds

livingston mini headshot

Committed: 3/11/2021                   Twitter

AllGators scouting report

Interior Offensive Line (0)

Edge rusher (1)

Francois Nolton Jr., Edison (Miami, Fla.), 6-4, 225 pounds

nolton mini headshot

Committed: 2/5/2021                    Twitter

AllGators scouting report

Defensive Line (0)

Off-Ball Linebacker (0)

Cornerback (1)

Julian Humphrey, Clear Lake (Houston, Texas), 6-foot, 185 pounds

Committed: 5/27/2021                        Twitter

Highlights

Safety/Nickel (0)

Specialists (0)

Previous Commits

  • Edison (Miami, Fla) WR Syveion Ellis, decommitted 5/20/2021 (per 247Sports)
  • Lake Gibson (Lakeland, Fla.) CB Sam McCall, decommitted 1/1/2021

