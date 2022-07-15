BRADENTON, Fla. -- Lakeland (Fla.) High cornerback Cormani McClain all but confirmed what most have believed for some time upon his check-in at Under Armour's Future 50 camp on Friday.

"Bama, Florida, Miami," McClain said, regarding the programs he's paying attention to the most in his recruitment, "and that's really the schools."

Georgia could receive a visit this upcoming season but is in the outside-looking-in tier of colleges pursuing his talents, he admitted, alongside the likes of LSU and South Carolina.

For Florida, everything starts with the relationship McClain has built with Gators' cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond.

"Coach C-Ray, me and him have a great relationship, I think it's there," McClain told AllGators. "He's produced a lot of great athletes. I look up to coach C-Ray as one of the guys that you know is going to get you to the league and [has the] things that you need to get there."

One of Raymond's most recent stars to make it to the NFL was cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. from the assistant's time at LSU — a player selected in the first round, third overall this past April who Raymond has likened McClain's skill-set to.

"He's compared me to [the] LSU DB, that's all he talks about," McClain laughed. "Stingley."

The two may see each other again soon, once the recruiting dead period is briefly lifted at the end of July.

McClain shared that he "thinks" he will visit UF on July 29 for the Friday Night Lights event that is expected to be held for recruits, although the trip isn't set in stone quite yet. The window for visits is short and other programs, like Alabama and Miami, are fighting for his time as well.

"Alabama, it's a great school. [They] produce a lot of great athletes and a lot of championships, great wins," McClain said about the Crimson Tide before expounding on his recent Hurricanes visit. "It set the bar high, I think, for the other schools there are in my recruiting process. Miami's up there now and they're just going to take it from here."

Florida will receive an official visit from McClain before he reaches his decision, although the date has not been solidified yet. His Alabama official visit is scheduled for the weekend of the Texas A&M game on Oct. 8.

McClain has yet to officially lock in a commitment day and intends to wait until the season is over before announcing his pledge in December. Expect the Gators, Crimson Tide and Hurricanes to remain in his ear every day until then.

What will the deciding factor be when he gets to the table?

"Who will develop me the most," McClain pondered, "and the best?"

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.