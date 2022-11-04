DL Target Jordan Hall Releases Top 5 Containing Florida Gators

The Florida Gators have landed in the final five for a priority defensive line target in the 2023 class.

Westside High School prospect Jordan Hall announced his top five schools on Friday evening, including the Gators alongside Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and LSU.

He eliminated FSU, Miami, Auburn, Oregon, South Carolina and USC from contention by cutting his list from 10 to five. He added Alabama in the process.

While Hall is currently considered to be trending away from the Gators, Hall continues to be a priory target for Florida’s staff due to the necessity for capable players on the interior defensive line moving forward.

The position is one the Gators have attempted to address this recruitment cycle, but are still searching for early contributors on the interior trenches. There is no limits for Florida at the spot, similar to the influx of talent they’re bringing in at wideout and cornerback.

However, despite holding commitments from Kelby Collins, Kamran James and Will Norman on the inside, the spot’s lack of depth is still far from being considered fixed.

Osceola prospect John Walker and Suwannee, Ga., tackle Kayden McDonald have pledged elsewhere at this stage — UCF and Ohio State respectively— leaving Hall as one of Florida’s final uncommitted options to bolster Sean Spencer’s position group this cycle.

Florida remains firmly on Walker, specifically, as a potential flip option. He’s visited Gainesville on multiple occasions this season alongside high school teammate and Gators DB commit Ja’Keem Jackson.

Hall is expected to make his commitment decision in the late portion of this class as he continues to weigh his option thoroughly.

The Gators will continue their full-court press of the Duval talent until pen hits paper in his recruitment.

