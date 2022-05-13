Photo: Derrick LeBlanc; Credit: Zach Goodall

July 23 will be a holiday of sorts in Orlando, Fla., celebrating three of the area's top high school football recruits in Osceola defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc, Jones outside linebacker Malik Bryant and Dr. Phillips offensive tackle Payton Kirkland as they announce their college commitments.

"It'll really show that people in this area can do it," LeBlanc told AllGators about the event, "and we can do it big just like the others."

Bryant is looking forward to what he's deemed a "red carpet event"; Kirkland plans to show off his sense of style, black tie and all. But LeBlanc has something other than the flashing lights of cameras and a big stage on his mind with the celebration approaching in just over two months.

"They like that paparazzi stuff, man, "LeBlanc admitted about Bryant and Kirkland. "But I just want to say where I'm going."

The home-state school that has hosted the Kissimmee product six times since January and ten times since the beginning of the 2021 season across two coaching staffs, Florida is in the mix to become LeBlanc's college destination.

No program has picked up momentum in LeBlanc's recruitment in recent months quite like the Gators, as the 6-foot-4, 270-pound lineman has spent more time with UF's new coaching staff more than any staff in the country this year.

"It was really talking, just sitting down and talking with them, getting to know them," LeBlanc described of his Florida visits. "The last staff, I didn't really know them like that. But like this staff, I know them really well. You know, talking to those people is really good. It's just something real."

The message to LeBlanc from UF's defensive assistants, namely defensive line coach Sean Spencer and co-defensive coordinator Patrick Toney, has been simple: The Gators are thin along the defensive line and they believe LeBlanc could step in and make an immediate impact, at numerous positions.

He's a fan of his potential fit in Florida's "vertical, attacking" defensive scheme. So is his teammate, fellow defensive lineman and Gators priority target John Walker.

"I can play anywhere across the line, they call me a walking mismatch," LeBlanc shared. "They've said they've got, like, one guy that looks like me but he'll be gone by the time I'd come. So, I was just like, 'Man, I could come in and play and contribute right away.'"

Head coach Billy Napier has also been heavily involved in LeBlanc's recruitment to UF, notably impressing the defensive lineman when LeBlanc was able to watch the Gators practice throughout the spring.

"Well, really, he's a family guy but he'll coach you really hard," LeBlanc made note of Napier. "It's always like, he'll coach you hard but then he'll love you up at the same time."

LeBlanc will make at least one more trip to Gainesville before July 23 rolls around, scheduled to officially visit Florida on June 10 before a trek up north for a Penn State official on June 17. He continues to consider the other five programs in his latest top schools list: Clemson, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma and UCF and is looking into additional visits with each university as well.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.