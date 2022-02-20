2024 DB Desmond Ricks: New Staff Comes "With a Different Type of Swagger"

Defensive back Desmond Ricks recaps his late January unofficial visit to the University of Florida and details his relationship with the Gators.

Photo: Desmond Ricks; Credit: Zach Goodall

Arguably the biggest acquisition for Billy Napier when building his first Florida Gators coaching staff was his ability to pluck away longtime LSU cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond away from the Tigers as they underwent a coaching change of their own.

Well known and respected in the industry as one of the best at recruiting and developing cornerbacks to excel at the collegiate and professional levels, Raymond's short time in Gainesville has already created excitement from an array of the nation's top defensive backs.

In 2022, Raymond played a vital role in flipping early enrollee Devin Moore from Notre Dame and aided in the recruitment of class cornerstone Kamari Wilson. In 2023, he has already begun to garner intrigue from a slew of top-ranked coverage men including AJ Harris, Tony Mitchell and Cormani McClain.

His presence expands beyond the classes at hand, into the 2024 cycle where IMG Academy defensive back Desmond Ricks resides.

"I know at the end of the day, if I go there, I'll be developed by one of the best," Ricks told AllGators about Raymond during Thursday's IMG Showcase event. "Ain't too many that can say they coached who he coached."

Visiting Florida for the first time on Jan. 29, Ricks' enjoyment was well-documented through social media.

"There's a big difference," he said about the new coaching staff in comparison to the old one. "They come with a different type of swagger. They're just more confident, you know, and I feel they're going to be a better program overall. They're gonna win on and off the field.”

Despite meeting with Billy Napier and Raymond for the first time, off-the-field staffer Jamar Chaney was the person Ricks felt he bonded with the most during his day trip to the University of Florida.

Serving as a starter in the IMG secondary as a sophomore alongside new Gators safety Kamari Wilson, Ricks displayed a mature skillset that has him regarded as the top defensive back in his class. He backed up those thoughts with an impressive outing at IMG's Pro Day Showcase just a few days ago.

Pairing length, straight-line speed, fluid movement and elite-level instincts with polished press technique on the outside, Ricks has the potential to be a day one starter at any program he chooses in two years.

Although a date for Ricks' return to Gainesville is not set, the highly regarded 2024 cornerback says that he is set on visiting for a second time sooner rather than later.

In March, when athletes are able to travel to college campuses again, Ricks is set to hit the ground running with a scheduled west coast visit tour, making stops at USC, UCLA and Oregon from Mar. 4-6. When he makes his way back east, he has college football blue blood Alabama on the slate.

Given the proximity of IMG to UF and the staff's emphasis on building strong connections with recruits, the possibility that the defensive back with just under two years remaining in his recruitment winds up back on campus to revisit with Raymond and Co. in March is high.

