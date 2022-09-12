It’s no secret that the Florida Gators have prioritized Willis (Texas) High standout DJ Lagway as their guy for the QB position in the class of 2024. And although he has been to Gainesville a couple of times previously to visit the program, he had not made it in for a game prior to Saturday.

That all changed when Lagway made his way to The Swamp for the Gators' Week 2 matchup against Kentucky. Even though the end result wasn’t what Florida was hoping for, Lagway came away impressed with the gameday environment and the program as a whole.

“The atmosphere was so amazing," Lagway said on Saturday. "I’m excited to see where this program heads, I’m really excited to see that.”

Lagway is one of the top dual-threat QBs in his class and his game has some similarities to that of current UF QB Anthony Richardson. Naturally, his eyes were fixed on Richardson on Saturday night, assessing how the quarterback operates in Billy Napier's offense in case one day he is to man the same position.

Despite Richardson's underwhelming performance against the Wildcats, it’s safe to say Lagway liked what he saw from Napier's scheme and he believes he would fit in perfectly. Richardson's first quarter play-action and run-pass option completions specifically stood out.

“I like how [Richardson] uses the play action. A lot of RPO stuff, a lot of bootlegs, screens, I love that,” Lagway shared. “I’d say it fits me perfectly, especially with just being out in space being able to make plays with your legs and also with your arm. I feel like it would fit me perfectly.”

Although Napier was busy leading up to the game, Lagway got plenty of face time with offensive analyst Ryan O’Hara, who works directly with the quarterbacks. His message to the talented signal caller was simple.

“I got to talk to coach O’Hara a lot," Lagway recalled. "[His message was] just, really enjoy watching the game and just see how you would emulate yourself after AR.”

After three visits to Florida in less than six months, Lagway says his interest in the Sunshine State program is high and he raved about being in attendance for a game at his “dream school."

“It’s really high. You know, me growing up, this has always been my dream school. So, it was a dream come true to come to a game, it’s been awesome and amazing,” Lagway beamed. “The crowd was really energetic, and the way the fans were showing me love, it felt amazing. I felt like I was at home. I’m excited to come back to another game.”

With Jack Miller III sidelined due to a recent thumb surgery and no other backups possessing game experience, the Gators' depth at QB is currently lacking. Couple that with the fact that Richardson will likely be gone by the time Lagway would make his way to campus, should he choose to sign with the Gators, the depth chart could be wide open upon arrival.

Lagway is fully aware of that possibility and it's something he considers a positive in his recruitment.

"I can get in and develop early to get my feet wet early," Lagway remarked. "That’s the biggest thing for me."

Lagway has tentatively set a decision timeline for late spring or early summer of 2023, after he takes his official visits. Clemson and USC are two schools he has in mind when it comes time to choose his handful of official trips.

