Florida Gators Early Signing Period Primer: What You Need to Know

Catch up on the important storylines as the wildest day in college football recruiting pertains to the Florida Gators.

The biggest day in college football recruiting is here, as the 2020-21 early signing period has officially begun.

The Florida Gators are already rolling, with seven commits officially signed and in the books as of the original publishing of this story. However, there's plenty of work left to do as UF attempts to get the majority of its class to put pen-to-paper before Friday, when the period ends.

The Gators are also still looking for outside help, as well. Below, you'll find every story line worth monitoring as the Gators finalize the majority of their 2021 recruiting haul this week.

Florida's commits putting pen to paper

When this story was first posted, UF had already received signed national letters of intent from offensive linemen Jake Slaughter and Yousef Mugharbil, long snapper Rocco Underwood, safety Donovan McMillon, tight ends Gage Wilcox and Nick Elksnis, and defensive tackle Desmond Watson in less than two hours.

Expect plenty more. 21 prospects are expected to sign early for Florida this year when it's all said and done, with 14 suggesting that they will be early enrollees. There aren't many, if any, dramatic outside storylines surrounding Florida's group of commits, and all are expected to stand true to their pledge.

St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) and Ramsay (Ala.) defensive ends Tyreak Sapp and Jeremiah Williams had both teased the idea of pushing their signings back to February over the last week, but have since changed their mind and plan to sign with Florida today.

Florida's commits by position: Quarterback (2), running back (1 - Clemson transfer Demarkcus Bowman), wide receiver (4), tight end (2), offensive line (5), defensive line (4), edge rusher (2), linebacker (1), cornerback (2), nickel cornerback (1), safety (2), long snapper (1).

Linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr.

One of the prized recruits of the entire 2021 class and one that the Gators have long been pursuing, IMG Academy linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. intends to make his college decision today at 12:30 P.M. ET, between Florida, Georgia, and Alabama.

Florida was the first college to offer Sorey, back in 2018, and he has since developed a close bond with linebackers coach Christian Robinson. However, the coach to offer him at UF, Sal Sunseri, is now his primary recruiter at Alabama, and Georgia has made a strong push as well, make this recruitment rather difficult to predict.

Sorey unofficially visited UF for Saturday's game against LSU, with other Florida commits and targets on their own dollar. The result of the game wasn't pretty, but perhaps the feel of campus was still enough to sell Sorey on UF, who has visited plenty of times previously.

Sources have indicated to Sports Illustrated-AllGators that UF has plans to pursue and have been in contact with other linebackers in the class of 2021 should Sorey sign with either Alabama or Georgia. Landing Sorey would be wonderful in UF's eyes - he's the No. 2 LB and No. 17 national prospect this year by Sports Illustrated All-American - but it is wise to have a backup plan.

Sorey will sign at his former high school, Graceville (Fla.) at 1:30 PM eastern time today.

Defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye

Another visitor for the LSU game is (former IMG Academy and) Tompkins (Katy, Texas) defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye, who himself has a top three of UF, Alabama, and Texas A&M.

Adeleye, too, has long been recruited by Florida and is a top talent on the defensive line, but he didn't appear all-too-pleased with his visit given the loss and what he saw from the program on the field. Adeleye expressed frustration that his friend, Gators defensive end Princely Umanmielen, was not receiving enough playing time. Adeleye and Umanmielen would likely play the same position unless Adeleye transitioned inside to defensive tackle.

UF also has four defensive linemen - Sapp, Desmond Watson, Justus Boone, and Christopher Thomas - in its 2021 class.

We aren't projecting Adeleye to end up signing with Florida, but UF's hat should be at the table. He will announce his commitment around 7:30 PM central time (8:30 PM ET) on his Instagram Live.