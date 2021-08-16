EJ Lightsey Breaks Down Commitment to the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators have added their second linebacker in the class of 2022: Fitzgerald's (Ga.) EJ Lightsey.

Fitzgerald (Ga.) linebacker EJ Lightsey has committed to the Florida Gators, he announced via social media on Monday morning and in an exclusive interview with AllGators.

Lightsey visited Florida twice over the summer and opted to pledge to the Gators over Auburn, LSU, Georgia Tech and Georgia.

"Taking those visits, I saw that Florida had a lot of great people. It was a great atmosphere like that," Lightsey told AllGators. "It was good meeting the players, the coaches, everybody was just real genuine. Like they showed a lot of love. As far as all the schools I visited, the most love shown was Florida. It kind of feels like home, a home away from home and I feel like it won't be hard to adjust to."

Florida linebackers coach Christian Robinson began recruiting Lightsey by sending him a scholarship offer in January, alongside defensive recruiting assistant Chase Clark - a younger coach who Lightsey says he can easily relate to. Head coach Dan Mullen has also been active in Florida's pitch to Lightsey, texting the rising senior on a near-daily basis.

"I've got a strong relationship right now with coach Robinson. Since day one, since they first started recruiting me, coach Robinson has been the one that's recruiting me real hard," Lightsey proclaimed.

"My relationship with coach Robinson, the reason why our relationship is so strong is because I feel like I can trust him. I feel like I can trust him to get me where I want to be as long as I buy into the process. He can help me achieve all the dreams I want to achieve."

On his visits, Lightsey was able to bond specifically with linebacker Ventrell Miller, defensive end Zachary Carter, and safeties Rashad Torrence II and Trey Dean III, sharing that his future Gators teammates made him feel comfortable as he searched for a home away from home.

Lightsey, 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, is the second linebacker to join Florida's 2022 recruiting class, joining Navarre's (Fla.) Shemar James. A high-quality athlete who ran in the low 4.6-second range at a Florida recruiting camp, Lightsey is expected to primarily play middle linebacker for the Gators but can slide to the weakside spot and also rush the passer from the BUCK rush end position.

Lightsey would like to study business real estate upon enrolling at UF, a career path that members of his family have found success on.

You can watch Lightsey's commitment video, produced by Sports Illustrated All-American and AllGators, at the top of this story or within Lightsey's embedded tweet.

