2022 LB Harold Perkins Set to Visit Gators, Wants Them to ‘Apply Pressure'

The Florida Gators are currently one of the teams top-rated 2022 linebacker Harold Perkins plans to visit after he announces his commitment this weekend.

The Florida Gators continue down the recruiting trail with head coach Billy Napier leading the charge. As expected, many players will begin to visit and talk with the new coach and his staff as they approach their time to sign on the dotted line.

That much can also be said for one of the top-rated linebackers in the 2022 recruiting class in LB Harold Perkins out of Cypress Park (Texas).

When speaking with AllGators Wednesday night following an Under Armour All-American game practice, Perkins said he plans to visit the school sometime in January, either the 14th or the 28th. That would come after he plans to announce his commitment on Jan. 2, the day of the UA All-American game.

"I know they building something, they got a new coaching staff, they got Billy Napier," said Perkins. Perkins already has a familiar face headed to Florida in safety Kamari Wilson who is also playing in the UA game this weekend.

That should entice him even more to Florida if he were to sign on the dotted line there in February.

"I've always wanted to go there (to Florida), so, who knows?" Perkins recently told Rivals.

As of right now, Perkins says he's being recruited by both Napier and co-defensive coordinator Patrick Toney. He's also been talking to defensive analyst Jamar Chaney, who recently returned to UF after a two-year stint at Mississippi State.

"I had a relationship with Chaney before he left he went to Mississippi State and now he's back," mentioned Perkins. "And then they corners coach (Corey Raymond) that came from LSU. I was rocking with him at LSU a little bit, I chopped it up with him. And then that was that."

Now, it appears that Perkins will visit a few universities prior to signing on the dotted line. That includes Florida, USC and "maybe" LSU, three top-rated programs in the country. He's already made visits to both Texas and Texas A&M.

It should be noted, too, that both A&M (27) and Texas (26) are currently over the preliminary limit for signees (, however, with the new transfer rule, they'll be allowed to bring in a total of up to 32, given they have seven players transfer out of the program.

But, he still wants to see what other schools have to offer, especially Florida.

"I just want to go have a good time," he said. "Enjoy the visit, man. I want them to apply pressure."

Well, Florida will likely apply that pressure, making sure to try to land one of the best players in the country to bolster their recruiting class, the first one under Napier. Anything can happen, and that's exactly what Perkins has been telling schools trying to gain his services.

"I'm committing on the 2nd (of Janurary). I mean, anything can happen between January and February."

Perkins is considered the No. 2 linebacker and No. 37 overall prospect in the class of 2022, per Sports Illustrated All-American. You can find Perkins' SI All-American scouting report below.

Few linebacker tapes are as fun as Perkins's. The Texan lines up at running back and off the ball on defense, where his vision, overall athleticism and play-making instincts can take over. As a linebacker, he is comfortable down hill, works well in the wash and explodes through contact. Perkins attacks the football under control with true pop, with seemingly the speed to keep up with wide receivers to boot. He'll need to fill out his frame to combat a collegiate running game, but the space skill is right there among the best at the position.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.