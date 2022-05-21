Skip to main content

Watch: Florida Gators 2023 Recruits Spring Camp Highlights

Highlights of several priority 2023 Florida Gators recruits throughout their final high school spring camps.

Photo: Malik Bryant, Payton Kirkland and Cormani McClain (left to right); Credit: Zach Goodall

High school spring football practice is wrapping up across Florida, and so is AllGators' road trip across the Sunshine State to programs littered with talent being pursued by the Florida Gators.

Below, you can highlights of numerous Gators' 2023 targets from our time at spring practices, scrimmages and games, as we stopped by Lake Gibson (Fla.), Jones (Fla.), Dr. Phillips (Fla.) and Osceola (Fla.) over the last week and some change. 

CB Cormani McClain, Lake Gibson

McClain wasn't targeted in coverage due to Apopka's run-heavy offensive attack in Lake Gibson's spring game, but still showed off his man coverage technique and skills in run support in front of Gators' cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond in Lakeland on Thursday night.

RELATED: Cormani McClain talks Gators, Corey Raymond, official visit timeline

Cormani McClain

Lake Gibson (Fla.) cornerback Cormani McClain

Cormani McClain 4

Lake Gibson (Fla.) cornerback Cormani McClain

Cormani McClain

Lake Gibson (Fla.) cornerback Cormani McClain

EDGE/LB Malik Bryant, Jones

Gators' inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman was in attendance to observe Bryant when AllGators made its way to Jones High last week. Bryant has been recruited to play off-ball and perhaps subpackage edge rusher at Florida and displayed both finesse and power pass-rushing skills during practice last Wednesday.

Bryant will face off against Gators' offensive tackle commit Bryce Lovett and Rockledge (Fla.) High on Friday, May 27 to wrap up the spring.

RELATED: Malik Bryant predicts championships for Gators, talks visit plans

Malik Bryant 3

Jones (Fla.) edge rusher/linebacker Malik Bryant

Malik Bryant

Jones (Fla.) edge rusher/linebacker Malik Bryant

Malik Bryant

Jones (Fla.) edge rusher/linebacker Malik Bryant

DL John Walker, DL Derrick LeBlanc and CB Ja'Keem Jackson, Osceola

LeBlanc did not appear in Osceola's spring scrimmage last Thursday due to a hamstring injury, but Walker still found a way to succeed despite receiving more attention from the offensive line than usual. He routinely wrecked the opposition to assert his dominance as a run-stuffer and to put pressure on the quarterback.

Jackson earned an offer from Florida on Friday, about a week after AllGators was able to evaluate his game during the Kowboys' scrimmage.

RELATED: John Walker planning to officially visit Gators

RELATED: Gators view Derrick LeBlanc as a 'walking mismatch'

John Walker 4

Osceola (Fla.) defensive tackle John Walker

Ja'Keem Jackson 2

Osceola (Fla.) cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson

Derrick LeBlanc 4

Osceola (Fla.) defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc

OT Payton Kirkland, Dr. Phillips

Dr. Phillips only conducted a walk-through practice when AllGators stopped by last Wednesday, but Kirkland was able to show off his technique in drills and display leadership qualities during that time, giving his offensive line teammates examples of how to handle opposing defensive linemen in different situations.

RELATED: Payton Kirkland praises Gators' consistency in recruitment

Payton Kirkland 3

Dr. Phillips (Fla.) offensive tackle Payton Kirkland

Payton Kirkland

Dr. Phillips (Fla.) offensive tackle Payton Kirkland

Payton Kirkland

Dr. Phillips (Fla.) offensive tackle Payton Kirkland

