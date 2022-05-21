Photo: Malik Bryant, Payton Kirkland and Cormani McClain (left to right); Credit: Zach Goodall

High school spring football practice is wrapping up across Florida, and so is AllGators' road trip across the Sunshine State to programs littered with talent being pursued by the Florida Gators.

Below, you can highlights of numerous Gators' 2023 targets from our time at spring practices, scrimmages and games, as we stopped by Lake Gibson (Fla.), Jones (Fla.), Dr. Phillips (Fla.) and Osceola (Fla.) over the last week and some change.

CB Cormani McClain, Lake Gibson

McClain wasn't targeted in coverage due to Apopka's run-heavy offensive attack in Lake Gibson's spring game, but still showed off his man coverage technique and skills in run support in front of Gators' cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond in Lakeland on Thursday night.

EDGE/LB Malik Bryant, Jones

Gators' inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman was in attendance to observe Bryant when AllGators made its way to Jones High last week. Bryant has been recruited to play off-ball and perhaps subpackage edge rusher at Florida and displayed both finesse and power pass-rushing skills during practice last Wednesday.

Bryant will face off against Gators' offensive tackle commit Bryce Lovett and Rockledge (Fla.) High on Friday, May 27 to wrap up the spring.

DL John Walker, DL Derrick LeBlanc and CB Ja'Keem Jackson, Osceola

LeBlanc did not appear in Osceola's spring scrimmage last Thursday due to a hamstring injury, but Walker still found a way to succeed despite receiving more attention from the offensive line than usual. He routinely wrecked the opposition to assert his dominance as a run-stuffer and to put pressure on the quarterback.

Jackson earned an offer from Florida on Friday, about a week after AllGators was able to evaluate his game during the Kowboys' scrimmage.

OT Payton Kirkland, Dr. Phillips

Dr. Phillips only conducted a walk-through practice when AllGators stopped by last Wednesday, but Kirkland was able to show off his technique in drills and display leadership qualities during that time, giving his offensive line teammates examples of how to handle opposing defensive linemen in different situations.

