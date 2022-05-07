Skip to main content

IMG Academy OL Knijeah Harris Commits to the Florida Gators

Florida adds its first offensive line commit in the class of 2023, IMG Academy (Fla.) guard Knijeah Harris.

IMG Academy (Fla.) offensive lineman Knijeah Harris announced his commitment to the Florida Gators on Saturday.

Harris named Florida among his top six schools on April 11 alongside Alabama, Miami, Michigan State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M, and following three visits to UF this year including for the spring game, the Port St. Lucie (Fla.) native realized he wanted to rep the orange and blue for his college career.

The On3Sports consensus rankings view Harris as the No. 26 interior offensive lineman and No. 385 overall prospect in the class of 2023. Harris, 6-foot-3, 327 pounds, started at left guard for IMG Academy as a sophomore and junior.

Before Billy Napier's arrival as head coach at Florida in November 2021, UF had failed to ever land a prospect out of IMG Academy since the school introduced a football program in 2013.  

Just over two weeks after taking the job, Napier landed a signature from 2022 IMG safety Kamari Wilson on Early Signing Day in December 2021. Harris is expected to become the second IMG product to sign with UF, solidifying the idea that Napier has lifted the "IMG curse" as deemed by Gators fans. 

Harris is the third prospect to commit to Florida in the class of 2023, joining Trinity Christan (Ga.) defensive back Aaron Gates and Eustis (Fla.) wide receiver Tyree Patterson

