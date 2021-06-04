Gators Still Leading for 2022 WR Isaiah Horton

Gators remain in the lead for Tennessee wide receiver product Isaiah Horton following his visit to Florida, a testament to Billy Gonzales’ sustained success.

Billy Gonzales has built a luxurious resumé as one of the best wide receiver developers in college football throughout his time at the University of Florida.

Sending six former Gators to the NFL in the past two years, the Florida wideouts coach has started to garner significant interest from prospective pass-catching talent.

Reaching near and far to find scheme fits to fill voids created by departing figures at offensive skill positions, Gonzales has targeted a fair share of receivers with elite length and speed over the past few cycles.

Continuing that trend in the 2022 class with Oakland (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) High School product Isaiah Horton, Gonzales hosted Horton on the first day of the open recruiting period as part of the Gators Junior Day.

“It was a good experience. Got to get down here to see coach Gonzales for the first time; he's a great guy [and] person,” Horton said following the action-packed day. “The coaching staff was great. What they showed us around the campus was wonderful. I've had a good time. I'm pretty sure my family had a great time.”

Getting to chat with Gonzales and head coach Dan Mullen during his unofficial visit to the school, Horton shared that he was able to feel the connection in person that he has felt over the phone for quite some time.

“The relationship they [have] built with me and they showed the same way they talking on the phones, the same way [they are] in person, that's what I like.”

Getting the opportunity to be formally greeted by Mullen for the first time, Horton saw his comfort levels rise with the Gators program due to the energy Mullen exudes.

“It was good. His energy he brought to me like soon as he first saw me, it was good. It made my energy level go up even more. It just made me feel like he cared.”

During their discussions, Horton would gain a further understanding of what draws the coaching staff to his game. “Just my size, I have the height, speed and my athleticism” to make game-changing plays in their offense.

Equipped with sticky hands and long limbs, Horton would provide Florida with a viable go-to target who can make plays at all three levels of the field when called upon, especially in the red zone.

Containing the traits that Gonzales has coveted in recent years all in one — size, speed and toughness to excel doing the dirty work in the run game — Horton broke out in the 2020 season with impressive numbers in the Oakland passing attack. Recording 34 receptions, 643 yards and seven touchdowns on the year, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound speedster solidified his spot on the radar of multiple SEC schools.

Previously naming Florida as the top team in contention for his sought-after services, Horton’s visit to UF confirmed his disposition of the Gators being the leader in his camp, saying that it's "still the case."

Set to unofficially visit his home state school of Tennessee this weekend — followed by an official to Miami on June 11 and an unofficial to Alabama on June 18 — Horton will be stretched thin in the upcoming weeks with the intention to collect minute details about his top teams with his desired preseason commitment date rapidly approaching.

However, working with Gonzales to set up an official with UF in season, Horton is far from making his June 1 appearance in Gainesville his last. As a result, Horton is potentially slated to be the next wide receiver prospect to benefit from developing beneath Gonzales’ tutelage.