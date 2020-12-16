Offensive Lineman Jake Slaughter Signs With the Florida Gators

Offensive Lineman Jake Slaughter becomes one of the first commits to sign his letter of intent to the University of Florida for the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Getting off to a fast start on early signing day, Trinity Catholic (Ocala, Fla.) offensive lineman Jake Slaughter has signed his national letter of intent with the Florida Gators. He's the first Florida commit to do so this morning.

Following a three month commitment to the Gators in-state rival Florida State Seminoles, Slaughter flipped his commitment to Florida in late July. As a result, the Gators were gifted a much-needed versatile interior offensive lineman to an underwhelming OL haul.

Projected to play at guard or center at Florida, his previous experience at each position gives him a significant leg up on the competition going into camp despite his intentions to not early enrolling.

Equipped with college-ready physical attributes—with a 6-foot-5, 310-pound frame—Slaughter plays with extreme physicality, a high motor, and good length to neutralize interior pass rusher at the point of attack, which bodes well for his chances to receive early playing time.

Given his strengths coming as a run blocker, Slaughter could see time sooner rather than later as the Florida offense will undergo multiple offensive line departures and a transition back to a run dominant attack next season.

Polish: Effective punch. Fires off-ball with good pad level, mostly maintains throughout play. Combo blocks and peels off to second-level defender with good footwork, technique. Shows promising kick slide, but mostly wins with arms as pass protector.