SI All-American Candidate Jake Slaughter Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jake Slaughter

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 310 pounds

Position: Center

School: Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic

Committed to: Florida State

Projected Position: Center/Guard

Frame: Good height and overall size. Adequate width across shoulders and upper body. Average arm length. Thick, developing thighs and calves. Room for more mass, but focus will be strength and composition.

Athleticism: Good strength and overall power. Moves fairly well as puller and in space, though feet aren’t especially quick. Average speed at best. Far more coordinated than explosive.

Instincts: Multiple-effort player; plays to final whistle. Regularly flattens defenders at get-off as run blocker. Shows powerful, consistent leg drive when road-grading engaged targets downfield. Comfortable hitting moving target despite relative lack of mobility.

Polish: Effective punch. Fires off-ball with good pad level, mostly maintains throughout play. Combo blocks and peels off to second-level defender with good footwork, technique. Shows promising kick slide, but mostly wins with arms as pass protector.

Bottom Line: Slaughter is a solid interior offensive line prospect with natural strength, good length and adequate overall movement skills. Can play guard or center for Seminoles based on surrounding personnel. Potential multi-year starter.