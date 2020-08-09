AllGators
Elite 2021 Cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. Commits to Florida Gators

Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators have landed a commitment from top 2021 cornerback Jason Marshall Jr., one of several highly-coveted prospects from Palmetto High School (Miami, Fla.) in this year's cycle.

Marshall, 6-2, 180 lbs., is a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate and a consensus five-star prospect. After naming Florida in his "final" three schools on April 27th, Marshall recently extended his list to five: Florida, Alabama, LSU, Oregon, and Miami - yet, the Gators held on and won out for his services.

In his junior season at Palmetto, the physical, press-man coverage cornerback tallied five interceptions 15 defended passes, and 44 total tackles. Marshall was named to the Miami Herald All-Dade 8A-6A First Team for his performance in 2019.

Below is a snippet of Marshall's full evaluation from Sports Illustrated All-American.

Marshall is the class of the cornerback position in the 2021 recruiting cycle with about all the tools one could ask for. He’s big, fluid, physical and attacks the football with success while it’s in flight. With well advanced coverage technique, he can stand to improve intricacies like back pedal rate and develop into the type of cover man who is responsible for an entire side of the field. He won’t sit very long, if at all, once he gets to a big-time college program.

Marshall's commitment marks the fifth standing defensive back pledge for Florida in the 2021 cycle, joining IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) cornerback Kamar Wilcoxson, Gaither (Tampa, Fla.) cornerback Jordan Young, Winter Park (Fla.) safety/nickel Dakota Mitchell, and Peters Township (Canonsburg, Pa.) safety Donovan McMillon. All five pledges have come since mid-June, however, Wilcoxson is in the process of reclassifying into the class of 2020.

With Marshall now in the fold, the Gators look to secure the talents of his fellow Palmetto defensive back, safety Corey Collier Jr. The lengthy, ball-hawking defensive back is set to pledge tomorrow, August 10th - down to Florida, Miami, and LSU.  

