SI All-American Candidate Jason Marshall Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: CB Jason Marshall
Projected Position: Cornerback
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 180 pounds
School: Miami (Fla.) Palmetto
Schools of Interest: Considering Florida, Alabama and Clemson. 

Frame: Great height and length for the secondary. Defined muscle in the upper half with strong base. Room for additional mass throughout. 

Athleticism: Two-way prospect in high school with success as a wide receiver, particularly on deep routes. Flashes speed in the open field without much time between initial move and top speed. Excellent leaper with ball concentration skill down the field and/or along the sideline. Adequate quickness. 

Instincts: Smooth operator with the football in the air, able to high point and make plays after forcing a turnover with speed, vision and elusiveness. Does so on offense and as a return man on special teams. Willing run supporter with some pop upon contact. Natural playmaker regardless of alignment or assignment. 

Polish: Extremely fluid out of his stance as well as in and out of breaks. Strong awareness in man or zone coverage with the wherewithal to come off of assignment to make a play on the football. Willing to meet wideout at the line of scrimmage with success in press or with leverage as a bail defender. Patient one-hand jammer with an understanding of positioning and physicality. 

Bottom Line: Marshall is the class of the cornerback position in the 2021 recruiting cycle with about all the tools one could ask for. He’s big, fluid, physical and attacks the football with success while it’s in flight. With well advanced coverage technique, he can stand to improve intricacies like back pedal rate and develop into the type of cover man who is responsible for an entire side of the field. He won’t sit very long, if at all, once he gets to a big-time college program.

