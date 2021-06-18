Texas WR Jay Fair Recaps Official Gators Visit

Jay Fair details his official visit to the University of Florida and shares an interesting connection the Florida coaching staff made during film study.

During their 2022 recruiting affairs, the Florida Gators have targeted a bevy of talented and productive pass catchers to re-equip the wide receivers room with length, speed and versatility.

Playing a significant role in the success of Rockwall-Heath High School in Texas, 2022 wide receiver prospect Jay Fair has garnered interest from 31 division one schools.

Naming a top three of Florida, TCU and Auburn in an interview with AllGators back in May, Fair has stuck true to his top three list since the resurfacing of recruiting visits.

Officially visiting Florida on the weekend of June 11, Fair made his second stop of what currently looks to be a three-stop journey to decide the future of his football career.

Visiting UF “definitely gave me some confirmation on the feelings I did have for the school. Just getting to see that relationship [with coaches] and the actual school in person really did some justice.

“I really just enjoyed just having a good time with all the players and going out,” Fair said about the University of Florida shortly after being dropped off for his flight back to Texas. “The campus, the new facilities that are being built” stuck out to the uber-productive pass catcher during his visit.

Accounting for astounding numbers in one of the mecca’s of high school football, Fair totaled 1,310 yards and 13 touchdowns on 73 receptions in 2020, showing consistency in his ability to mix possession receptions with home-run hitting plays.

Comparing Fair to the thorough and productive playing style of former Gators and current Los Angeles Rams wideout Van Jefferson — who he knows and has “talked to him a few times” — the Florida coaching staff broke down his role in the UF offense with clips of Jefferson’s gameplay.

“We went over some different releases, different moves that they do in proactive that translates to the game. That definitely shows you there that [Gonzales] developing players is definitely something that’s very good.”

With a plethora of wide receivers currently in the crosshairs of the Gators coaching staff, Fair — standing at 5-foot-11, 185-pounds — remains in the mix as a possible addition to what could be a heavy pass-catchers class.

However, with other members on the board viewed as higher priority targets, the staff encouraged Fair to take in the trip to Gainesville with making the best decision for him — and his playing time early on in his career — in mind.

Set to make a decision sometime in July, Fair will visit Auburn this weekend before shutting down his recruitment to mull over the options with his family following his third and final trip on his college decision tour. If Florida, Fair mentioned a possible return in the regular season.