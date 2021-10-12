Preview: Two Gators Targets Set to Make Decision in the Next Week

As we approach the midway point of the 2021 college football season, major recruiting dominoes will begin falling over the next two months and some change.

The Florida Gators are expected to be involved, considering their placement in the top school lists for several elite prospects nationwide and the room remaining to fill out in their 2022 recruiting class.

Two Gators targets are set to announce their college decisions in the next week. John Garcia Jr. of Sports Illustrated All-American broke down the upcoming commitments, among others, which you can find below.

WR Jayden Gibson Date: October 13 The Players: South Carolina, Georgia, Auburn, Florida, Tennessee, Miami, Baylor, Florida State The Recruitment: There won't be eight hats on the table come Wednesday when the decision comes in, so this feels like an SEC East battle down the stretch. Florida has had him on campus most among the contenders, especially of late, but Georgia's push has been considerable since offering in early July following Gibson's breakout event at The Opening Finals. Before the last offers came in, Baylor and Miami got him on campus for official visits in June. Changes at each program have likely impacted their standing as of late. Gibson has wavered on when he wanted to make a public decision, but pushing up to mid-October has to be good news for the local and semi-local programs in the race, especially the in-state Gators.

DB Gentry Williams Date: October 18 The Players: Oklahoma, Missouri, Florida, USC The Recruitment: The four finalists sit differently than they may have weeks earlier, making the feel for the Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington star inch towards the in-state Sooners and Florida Gators. There was some early USC buzz in the race, but it has since considerably faded. Williams visited LSU and Arkansas officially, in addition to USC, Florida and OU, so each finalist has had him on campus on record save for Mizzou. Florida has appeared to make a strong push, reflective of their secondary recruiting as well as a refocus for the program in the Texas region, but much more familiarity close to home and a strong late official to Norman may lend favor to Lincoln Riley and company.

