High-Profile College Football Commitments Coming Soon

With just over two months until college football recruits in the class of 2022 can put pen to paper and make decisions official in the Early Signing Period, the rest of October figures to be decision-filled.

While some of the decisions will be to back off of commitments because of circumstantial change, the decision to end a recruitment is expected to be heavy this week and moving forward.

In fact, three more SI99 prospects are slated to make decisions in the next nine days. SI All-American looks into each potential choice, the major players for each prospect and sheds light on other big names set to pop before November.

IDL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy

Date: October 12

The Players: Oklahoma, Texas A&M

The Recruitment: While both of the contenders for the SI99 defensive line prospect are coming off of dramatic wins, the feeling surrounding the Lakeland (Fla.) High School star is that the decision has been in for some time--privately. Until recently, following hand surgery that likely ends his senior campaign for the Dreadnaughts, it looked like the top 10 overall prospect would take his recruitment near the new year.

Conventional thought may lean this contested recruitment, which previously included Ohio State, Clemson, Florida, LSU and others, towards OU. Oklahoma has family history on their side, given that both of his parents hail from the Sooner state, and he has considerable familiarity with Norman. Texas A&M has hosted Brownlow-Dindy for an official visit in June, and he was back in town in early October for a game day in College Station.

TE Oscar Delp

Date: October 13

The Players: Georgia, South Carolina, Clemson, Michigan

The Recruitment: While all four programs have been in the running from a technical perspective, sources have pointed to a pair of programs being in the running more consistently than most. Clemson and Michigan have appealing elements to offer, but the in-state Georgia Bulldogs and South Carolina Gamecocks appear to be the most realistic options as the decision approaches.

Georgia has hosted Delp, the nation's No. 6 tight end prospect, multiple times this fall already. Most of his official visits were taken in the month of June, beginning with UGA, so tracking the visits --not to mention the tight end utilization for Kirby Smart's program early in 2021 --may make the pitch from the nation's top team too much to pass up.

WR Jayden Gibson

Date: October 13

The Players: South Carolina, Georgia, Auburn, Florida, Tennessee, Miami, Baylor, Florida State

The Recruitment: There won't be eight hats on the table come Wednesday when the decision comes in, so this feels like an SEC East battle down the stretch. Florida has had him on campus most among the contenders, especially of late, but Georgia's push has been considerable since offering in early July following Gibson's breakout event at The Opening Finals.

Before the last offers came in, Baylor and Miami got him on campus for official visits in June. Changes at each program have likely impacted their standing as of late. Gibson has wavered on when he wanted to make a public decision, but pushing up to mid October has to be good news for the local and semi-local programs in the race, especially the in-state Gators.

DB Gentry Williams

Date: October 18

The Players: Oklahoma, Missouri, Florida, USC

The Recruitment: The four finalists sit differently than they may have weeks earlier, making the feel for the Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington star inch towards the in-state Sooners and Florida Gators. There was some early USC buzz in the race, but it has since considerably faded.

Williams visited LSU and Arkansas officially, in addition to USC, Florida and OU, so each finalist has had him on campus on record save for Mizzou. Florida has appeared to make a strong push, reflective of their secondary recruiting as well as a refocus for the program in the Texas region, but much more familiarity close to home and a strong late official to Norman may lend favor to Lincoln Riley and company.

WR Luther Burden

Date: October 20

The Players: Alabama, Georgia, Missouri

The Recruitment: The longtime Oklahoma commitment has been trending elsewhere since before the defection and there is only a week or so left to find out where the nation's No. 2 wide receiver will play at the next level. The program pushing the Sooners the longest for the East Saint Louis (Ill.) High School star has, of course, been the Missouri Tigers, and Burdern was back in Columbia this past weekend watching the program get a win over North Texas.

While the recruitment would mean more to the local program beating two SEC powers for Burden's pledge, the Crimson Tide and Bulldog duo stands as recruiting supreme for a reason. He was in Tuscaloosa and Athens this summer, before backing off of the Sooner commitment. UGA snagging a return trip, set for this weekend as an official visit, ahead of the decision could wrap up one of the most important recruitments left in the 2022 cycle.