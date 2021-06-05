Gibson Bonded With Evers, Mullen on Latest Florida Visit

Jayden Gibson spent the majority of his unofficial visit to Florida this week with Nick Evers. It seems only right that the wide receiver from West Orange (Fla.) would enjoy his tour of campus and trying on uniforms with the Gators' 2022 quarterback commit, as Gibson is a priority target for UF in this cycle as well.

"I had never met him. I didn't know he was that tall," Gibson said about Evers after his visit.

Florida hosted the pair of recruits among dozens of others on June 1 as in-person recruiting relaunched across the country. Evers, who committed to Florida in March, made several pitches to notable UF recruits throughout the day but made sure to leave a lasting impression on his potential future pass-catcher.

"That's going to be the dude I'd be with if I come here, so it was cool to get to know him," Gibson remarked. "His brothers and everyone were there, so definitely cool to see his family. He had a family, I got a family, you know, [we're] family guys and that's cool.

"You can tell that we have similarities and we're alike."

The two were able to take pictures in uniforms together during the locker room tour, and enjoyed a barbecue at the Indoor Practice Facility alongside Evers' father, Derrick, and Winter Park (Fla.) running back Terrance Gibbs later on. Gibson was able to bond with Derrick Evers as well, mentioning discussions about his official visits set to take place in the coming weeks.

The 6-foot-6 receiver will take official visits to Miami, Baylor and Tennessee before the month of June wraps up. He'll also make unofficial stops at Florida State on June 9, followed by Auburn and South Carolina - dates to be determined. One of those three schools is likely to receive an official visit from Gibson unless new, intriguing offers arise.

Gibson had originally planned to make an official visit to UF at the beginning of this month but ultimately turned the trip into an unofficial one, with plans to O.V. during the season. Florida is guaranteed an official visit, particularly after impressing Gibson this past week.

"It was the best time, my best experience so far," Gibson said, having been to UF before but well before he emerged as a national recruit. "I had a real long meeting with coach [Dan] Mullen. They called me in there to talk to him. so we had a sit-down conversation with my parents and him, and that's cool stuff."

Gibson was able to grab some pictures in Mullen's office, posing with Florida's national championship trophies after Gibson's family and the head coach discussed how he runs his program.

"He's real cool, but at the same time he's about business and that what's important to me," Gibson said of Mullen. "To be like, 'You know what I'm here for, trying to win championships and get to the next level,' and along with being successful academically. You could tell that as much as he wants to have fun, as much he's a nice guy, he's also about business and I like that."

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators recruiting, football and basketball. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.