2024 RB Jerrick Gibson On Gators Offer: 'It’s A Dream Come True'

Jerrick Gibson, a 2024 running back prospect from Gainesville (Fla.) who recently received his first college offer from the Florida Gators, discusses his "dream come true" in an exclusive interview.

Since the new era of Florida Gators football began in 2018, the presence of running backs from the high school level has been tremendously thin.

Whether it be a lack of interest from prospects or underwhelming recruiting efforts from the Florida staff — demonstrating a shrewdly selective offering process for the position and multiple failed last-ditch efforts in the closing weeks of a cycle — a mundane rushing game in both 2019 and 2020 has been the result.

In order to rectify their woes in the department, the Gators have been concentrated on obtaining top-tier talent in the future, stretching beyond the current cycle at hand — and even the one succeeding it (2023).

Holding a surfeit of camps for local and national talent throughout June, Florida examined the field for possible future players to add to the roster.

Of the handful of prospects to have an offer extended to them for their performances at the summer camps, none were more thrilled than long-time Gators fan and Gainesville running back Jerrick Gibson.

“I was very happy. I was jumping up and down, finna jump out the roof. It still feels unreal like I grew up watching this team, so it’s like a dream come true,” Gibson said in an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated after his first college offer. "I set goals for myself, and I’m doing it. I’m making my family proud and everything. It’s a blessing.”

Representing the class of 2024, Gibson has already put countless hours into proving he belongs among the top running backs in his class.

Originally recognized by AllGators at the Under Armor Elite Underclassmen Camp in Orlando (Fla.) on April 18, Gibson stood out from the pack — earning entry via the camps combine held the day prior — and was named the running back MVP.

Showing he was determined to realize his goal of being offered by the orange and blue — a goal that was fulfilled sooner rather than later — Gibson feels like an anomaly from his hometown.

“In my city, running backs don’t really even get looked at by Florida. So it just means a lot to me. When I was younger, all I knew was Florida. I grew up watching Florida 24/7. I have just always liked them.”

During his June 25 camp date in the Swamp, Gibson spoke directly with running backs coach Greg Knox about the skills he displayed earlier in the day and his plan for high school.

“The connection was clicking back and forth. I like coach Knox. We were talking about my grades and what school I was going to because you know I’m moving to Georgia” — and is set to attended Grayson High School in Atlanta.

“He likes my route running and my ability to make people miss.” Much like his showing in Orlando, Gibson’s claim to fame was his undeniable versatility. Showing sharp breaks at the top of his route and slipperiness in the open field, Gibson presents mismatch abilities that span beyond the backfield.

Displaying polished footwork for a rising sophomore, his natural progression suggests he can lineup in the slot at the collegiate level and command substantial attention in doing so.

After his day of working out in front of the Gators staff, "they sat down and had a meeting and they was talking about me, and they wanted to give me the offer,” and so they did.

Being two cycles out, Gibson has considerable time remaining to draw more interest to the table but would be a perfect fit into the Gators scheme to aid their rushing attack. However, thinking ahead to when the day comes, the rising star labeled his commitment to be announced following his junior campaign.

In the meantime, Gibson will soak in the feelings of the offer from his dream school while striving to accomplish his goals on and off the field.