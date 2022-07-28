DL John Walker Chooses UCF Over Florida Gators

Photo: John Walker; Credit: Zach Goodall

DAVENPORT, Fla. -- The Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola triple commitment ceremony on Thursday evening began with elite defensive tackle John Walker opting for UCF over Florida, Ohio State, Miami and Michigan.

Walker shared that he silently committed to the Knights three months before his commitment at his ceremony.

Walker emerged as one of Florida's top targets, regardless of position, after new head coach Billy Napier took the keys to the program this offseason. Walker made his way to UF six times this year and has an official visit to Gainesville scheduled for October 15. It is unclear if Walker will still make that trip at this time.

Despite his pledge elsewhere, expect the Gators to remain in Walker's ear up until the early signing period in hopes of flipping his commitment, as he's stood at the top of Florida's defensive line recruiting board since Napier and his staff got to town.

However, it would be wise of the Gators to increase their efforts to secure defensive line talent in this class sooner rather than later. UF is currently without a committed player across the defensive line in the 2023 cycle, as pledges in Thomaston (Ga.) Upson-Lee's T.J. Searcy and St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood's Isaiah Nixon project as edge-rushing outside linebackers.

Prospects such as Orlando (Fla.) Olympia's Kamran James, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy's Will Norman and Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett's Kayden McDonald, among others, will be worth monitoring for Florida moving forward.

Walker's teammate and fellow Gators' defensive line target Derrick LeBlanc is scheduled to make his commitment at 7 P.M. ET at the same ceremony, although his recruitment has been trending Oklahoma's way over the last month. LeBlanc's announcement will be followed by Osceola cornerback and Florida recruit Ja'Keem Jackson at 7:30 P.M. ET.

