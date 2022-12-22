Florida DL Target Jordan Hall Commits to Georgia

One of the Gators' top class of 2023 recruiting targets, regardless of position, Jacksonville (Fla.) Westside defensive lineman Jordan Hall committed to Georgia over Florida, Alabama and LSU on Thursday.

Florida signed Gardendale (Ala.) High's Kelby Collins, Orlando (Fla.) Olympia's Kamran James, Thomaston (Ga.), Camden (N.J.) Eastside's Will Norman, Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz's Gavin Hill and Lousiville transfer Caleb Banks as defensive line members of its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday. Thomaston (Ga.) Upson-Lee's TJ Searcy also joined the class officially as an edge rusher.

Still, Hall's loss to the rival Bulldogs certainly stings as Florida aimed to put a bow on top of a deep class of defensive line signees.

He immediately emerged as one of Florida's class of 2023 priorities upon the arrival of head coach Billy Napier. Hall made the short trip from the 904 to the 352 for eight visits this year, most recently on an official basis from Dec. 2-4.

However, an official trip to Athens, Ga. the week after while Florida prepared for its Las Vegas Bowl appearance ultimately sealed the deal in the Dawgs' favor.

Hall is considered the No. 10 defensive lineman and No. 102 prospect nationwide in the class of 2023, per the On3 Sports consensus rankings. He compiled 202 tackles, 19 sacks, 60 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and six batted passes in his four-year varsity career at Westside.

