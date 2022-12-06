Skip to main content

Report: Gators Priority DL Target Jordan Hall Set Commitment Date

Florida will know college decision of prized defensive line recruit Jordan Hall in the coming weeks.

Florida is one of the final four schools for Jacksonville (Fla.) Westside defensive lineman Jordan Hall, who intends to announce his commitment on December 22 according to Chad Simmons of On3 Sports. 

Hall told Simmons in an interview that he has already reached his college decision and plans to reveal his school of choice on the second day of the class of 2023's early signing period.

Florida is joined by Georgia, Alabama and LSU among Hall's finalists.

Since head coach Billy Napier and his staff's arrival in Gainesville, Hall has stood near if not on top of Florida's board of defensive linemen in the class of 2023. Hall has visited UF eight times this year as a result, most recently on an official basis from December 2-4.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Hall is considered the No. 10 defensive lineman and No. 102 prospect nationwide in the class of 2023, per the On3 Sports consensus rankings. He has compiled 202 tackles, 19 sacks, 60 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and six batted passes in his four-year college career.

He would join Gardendale (Ala.) High's Kelby Collins, Orlando (Fla.) Olympia's Kamran James, Thomaston (Ga.) Upson-Lee's TJ Searcy, Camden (N.J.) Eastside's Will Norman, St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood's Isaiah Nixon and Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz's Gavin Hill as defensive line/edge rusher commits in Florida's 2023 recruiting class if he were to pick the Gators.

Florida also offered Hall's brother and Georgia Military College (JUCO) defensive back, Ali, a spot on the team as a preferred walk-on in November.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here

Gervon Dexter 4
Football

Gators DL Gervon Dexter to Play in Florida's Bowl Game

By Zach Goodall
Lloyd Summerall
Football

Gators Postseason Transfer Tracker: Lloyd Summerall III Entering Portal

By Zach Goodall and Brandon Carroll
Torrence and white
Football

Two Gators Offensive Linemen Named to AP All-SEC Teams

By Brandon Carroll
Josh Braun
Football

Florida OL Joshua Braun Transferring to Arkansas

By Zach Goodall
Billy Napier 2
Football

Florida vs. Oregon State: Kickoff Time Set for Las Vegas Bowl

By Zach Goodall
Anthony RIchardson 2
Football

Gators QB Anthony Richardson Declares for NFL Draft

By Zach Goodall
Gervon Dexter 4
Football

Gators DL Gervon Dexter Enters NFL Draft

By Zach Goodall
Caden Jones
Recruiting

Gators Remain in Front for OT Visiting Florida Next Week

By Zach Goodall