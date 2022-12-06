Report: Gators Priority DL Target Jordan Hall Set Commitment Date

Florida is one of the final four schools for Jacksonville (Fla.) Westside defensive lineman Jordan Hall, who intends to announce his commitment on December 22 according to Chad Simmons of On3 Sports.

Hall told Simmons in an interview that he has already reached his college decision and plans to reveal his school of choice on the second day of the class of 2023's early signing period.

Florida is joined by Georgia, Alabama and LSU among Hall's finalists.

Since head coach Billy Napier and his staff's arrival in Gainesville, Hall has stood near if not on top of Florida's board of defensive linemen in the class of 2023. Hall has visited UF eight times this year as a result, most recently on an official basis from December 2-4.

Hall is considered the No. 10 defensive lineman and No. 102 prospect nationwide in the class of 2023, per the On3 Sports consensus rankings. He has compiled 202 tackles, 19 sacks, 60 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and six batted passes in his four-year college career.

He would join Gardendale (Ala.) High's Kelby Collins, Orlando (Fla.) Olympia's Kamran James, Thomaston (Ga.) Upson-Lee's TJ Searcy, Camden (N.J.) Eastside's Will Norman, St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood's Isaiah Nixon and Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz's Gavin Hill as defensive line/edge rusher commits in Florida's 2023 recruiting class if he were to pick the Gators.

Florida also offered Hall's brother and Georgia Military College (JUCO) defensive back, Ali, a spot on the team as a preferred walk-on in November.

