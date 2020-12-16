Cornerback Jordan Young Signs With the Florida Gators

Jordan Young is the latest recruit to make his commitment to the Florida Gators official by signing his national letter of intent on Early Signing Day.

The latest athlete to make his commitment to the University of Florida official by putting pen to paper is Gaither (Tampa, Fla.) defensive back Jordan Young.

Young, an SI All-American candidate, projects as a boundary corner for the Florida Gators at the next level due to his large stature and top-tier press coverage skills. Standing at 6-foot-1, 185-pounds, the Tampa native fits the mold of large and lengthy defensive backs that Torrian Gray has brought in since becoming UF's cornerback's coach.

With Young pairing quick feet that allow him to mirror those of opposing receivers and the physicality to jam consistently at the line of scrimmage, he has proved that he can match up against nearly any receiver lined up in front of him while playing at the high school level.

Against the run, Young holds the ability to set the edge as an aggressive and surefire tackler. As a result, Young provides some much-needed punch and consistency bringing down the ball carriers to the Gators secondary upon arrival.

Equipped with above-average length and athleticism, Young has natural ball skills that make up for the less than desirable straight line speed and make him an interesting project for the Gators secondary to attempt to groom into a multi-year starter.

As a ball-hawking cornerback with raw skill and plenty of room to improve at the next level, Young was a coveted land for the future of the Florida secondary when he announced his commitment back in June as he elected to take his talents to Gainesville over the likes of Alabama, Florida State, Miami, and Georgia, amongst others.

Following his signing, Young will be early enrolling at Florida for the spring semester of 2021, giving him a chance to adapt to the college game sooner rather than later.

