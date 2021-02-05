2022 OT Julian Armella Places Florida Gators in Top 7

Florida remains in need of offensive tackle talent. Fortunately, the Gators find themselves in the top seven schools for an elite 2022 tackle prospect.

The Florida Gators find themselves in the top seven schools for 2022 Columbus (Miami, Fla.) offensive tackle Julian Armella, he shared via Twitter on Thursday night.

Florida joins Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, LSU, Florida State, and Miami in his top seven schools.

Armella, 6-foot-6, 300 pounds, is considered one of the top offensive line prospects in the class of 2022 and holds offers from top schools nationwide. UF sent a scholarship offer Armella's way in April 2019, as Armella emerged as an elite right tackle prospect during his first two seasons at St. Thomas Aquinas, a powerhouse program in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. He's since transitioned to left tackle at Columbus.

A lengthy tackle prospect, Armella utilizes his frame and long arms to overpower edge rushers and routinely throws them into the dirt. Armella plays with solid pad level at his height and gets low at the point of contact, shooting his hands violently and gaining immediate leverage often within his run blocks. He's an athletic blocker who is quick to attack his assignment and can effectively move to the second level to clear out linebackers and defensive backs.

The towering high school junior is the son of former Florida State nose guard Enzo Armella, providing Florida State with an obvious advantage in his recruitment. However, it will be hard for Armella to block out interest from some of the top football programs in the country. Armella has a relationship with Gators head coach Dan Mullen that has improved Florida's standing as he inches closer to a decision.

Florida remains in need of talent at both tackle positions and hasn't signed a blue-chip prospect on either side in some time. Armella is a prospect who could step into a program as an early enrollee and earn snaps as a true freshman, perhaps start, making him an ideal fit for the Gators in the class of 2022.