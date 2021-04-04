Gators Make Top 12 for Elite 2022 DB Kamari Wilson

Photo credit: Zach Goodall, Sports Illustrated media

Florida lost three safeties following the 2020 season, as Shawn Davis, Donovan Stiner and Brad Stewart Jr. pursue an NFL career. Pair that with the fact that UF's secondary consistently underperformed throughout the year, and the outlook for the future of the safety room appeared a bit grim.

An influx of young talent could change that outlook, however. Florida signed two true safeties in the class of 2021 in Corey Collier Jr. and Donovan McMillon, and the class of 2022 is off to a good start as well, as elite IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) safety prospect Kamari Wilson has included the Gators in his top 12 schools.

Florida is joined by Georgia, LSU, Auburn, Texas A&M, Tennessee, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Miami, Florida State, Texas, and South Florida in Wilson's top 12. The Gators originally sent an offer Wilson's way in April 2019, and he has visited the school numerous times unofficially throughout his recruitment.

Last September, Wilson spoke with AllGators regarding his recruitment to Florida. He mentioned a close relationship with former safeties coach Ron English, who has since been let go by the program and taken a job at Purdue. However, Wilson has also been recruited by running backs coach/special teams coordinator Greg Knox and has a relationship with the staff beyond one position coach, including one with head coach Dan Mullen.

Wilson was named a First Team All-American by Maxpreps following his junior season at IMG, after recording 21 tackles, two interceptions, and four defended passes in six games for the Ascenders. Wilson is a physical safety prospect with ideal size to play rather immediately at the next level, displaying natural coverage instincts and a knack for making plays coming downfield throughout his high school career.