The Florida Gators have secured a commitment from Orlando (Fla.) Olympia 2023 defensive lineman Kamran James, he announced on Sunday. He's the third defensive lineman to commit to Florida in the last 24 hours, following Gardendale (Ala.) High's Kelby Collins and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy's Will Norman.

James elected to team up with the Gators not long after his latest visit to Gainesville from July 29-30 for UF's Friday Night Lights and recruiting cookout events, choosing Florida over Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, LSU and several other SEC programs among the 28 schools that have sent offers his way.

The Gators began to rise in James' recruitment in the spring, as he visited UF three times unofficially between March and April before taking an official trip to Florida in June. Georgia and Cincinnati were the only other schools to earn visits from James' this year.

James, 6-foot-6.5, 265 pounds, is considered the No. 26 defensive lineman and No. 213 overall prospect in the class of 2023 by the On3 Sports consensus rankings. James posted 47 tackles, 13 sacks and 21 tackles for loss in his breakout junior season in 2021.

James is considered a developmental five-technique defensive end prospect with loads of potential, having recently shifted his focus to football after primarily playing basketball throughout his childhood. His frame suggests he could also add weight to play along the interior defensive line if Florida opts for that development plan.

Florida has turned a need for defensive linemen in the class of 2023 into one of its strongest-recruited units in a two-day stretch with James, Collins and Norman joining Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz's Gavin Hill in the Gators' haul of commits. Thomaston (Ga.) Upson Lee edge rusher commit TJ Searcy could be developed as a defensive end if needed, as well.

