The Florida Gators pick up another big-time commitment on Saturday by landing IMG Academy (Fla.) defensive tackle Will Norman, who announced his intentions on Monday.

Florida has most recently earned commitments from Norman, wide receivers Aiden Mizell and Andy Jean, safety Jordan Castell, cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson and defensive lineman Kelby Collins.

Norman, 6-foot-4, 276 pounds is one of the top defensive tackles in the country. He's currently rated as a four-star prospect, the No. 18 defensive lineman in the country and the No. 36 player in the state of Florida, according to On3 consensus.

Norman visited Florida four times since head coach Billy Napier took over the program, including on an official visit on June 10, earlier this spring. He packs a punch as an end in IMG Academy's 3-4 scheme, and projects as a penetrating DT at the next level, able to get into an offense's backfield with ease.

During his OV in June, Norman put the Gators in his top two, foreshadowing his commitment today. One thing that stood out to Norman during his visit was how Florida would be using him. As a big man that's athletic, he feels he will fit in nicely with Florida front led up by defensive line coach Sean Spencer.

"I'm a big guy, but I'm also athletic so just knowing that they'll have me slanting, knowing they'll have me in different run games ... that's definitely eye-opening," he said. "I don't want to be one of those D linemen that's just full blow nose guard, I kind of want to get to move around, maybe do some stunts let me slant here and there."

The Gators continue to get aggressive on the trail, now turning a bit to the trenches after one of the more impressive runs on the trail at various skill positions, including quarterback, running back, defensive back and wide receiver over the past month.

Florida could receive more good news on Sunday.

