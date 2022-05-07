The Florida Gators landed a prospect with multiple ties to the program, a legacy and local product out of Buchholz HS (Gainesville, Fla) in 2023 wide receiver Creed Whittemore, the brother of Florida WR Trent Whittemore.

Whittemore announced this past week that he'd be making his commitment on Saturday, and followed through, announcing that signing with Florida is his intention once the 2023 recruiting cycle wraps up.

Whittemore's brother isn't the only Florida product. His mother, Missy Whittemore, also played at Florida, part of the university's volleyball program in the 1990s. His father, Mark, played wide receiver at UCF in the '90s. The Knights were a contender in Whittemore's recruitment, along with Clemson, Penn State and other major programs.

Though Whittemore has played quarterback during his prep career, UF wide receivers coach Keary Colbert has Whittemore pegged as a receiver in Florida's offense. During his time as a QB, however, Whittemore has completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 3,776 yards, 47 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions over two varsity seasons.

A true athlete, he's also added 1,116 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground but has only caught two passes for 10 yards.

Though he is more of a project, it appears Whittemore could project favorably within the Florida offense, offering the team something different than what his brother, 6-foot-3, brings to the team.

The younger Whittemore stands at 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, projecting as a quick-twitch player, who offers explosive potential as a slot receiver.

Whittemore becomes the fourth player to commit to Florida for the 2023 recruiting class, following Trinity Christian (Ga.) defensive back Aaron Gates, Eustis (Fla.) receiver Tyree Patterson and IMG Academy (Fla.) guard Knijeah Harris, who pledged to UF roughly an hour before Whittemore did on Saturday.

Whittemore becomes Florida's second pass-catching commit this year and the Gators are expected to add a couple more throughout the remainder of the cycle.

According to On3Sports, Whittemore is ranked as the No. 34 athlete and No. 600 overall prospect in the class of 2023, according to the site's consensus rankings.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.