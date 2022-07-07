Skip to main content

Priority OT Lucas Simmons Names Florida Gators in Top 4, Sets Pledge Date

#HejaGators.

The Florida Gators are in the final four for Clearwater Academy International (Fla.) 2023 offensive tackle Lucas Simmons, who has zeroed in on a July 11 commitment date. 

The Gators made the cut alongside Florida State, Tennessee and Southern California.

Simmons, a 6-foot-7, 300-pound native of Sweden, emerged as a favorite recruit of UF's new coaching staff's in recent months. His four visits to campus this year, including an official in June, inspired the Twitter trend #HejaGators, including posts from head coach Billy Napier, his assistants, players and fans alike.

Simmons is considered the No. 11 offensive tackle and No. 116 overall prospect in the class of 2023 by the On3 Sports consensus rankings. He has experience at left tackle — albeit limited as he moved to the United States to begin playing football as a junior — and the physical profile to stick at the position in college, given his height, length (82-inch wingspan), strength and athleticism.

The Gators already possess offensive line commitments from IMG Academy's (Fla.) Knijeah Harris and Rockledge's (Fla.) Bryce Lovett, but remain in pursuit of blue-chip talent at the tackle position. 

Simmons is certainly a player that UF offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton would like to land to fill that need, especially following the recent decommitment of Trinity Catholic (Fla.) offensive tackle Tommy Kinsler.

