TE Mac Markway Commits to Florida Gators

The Florida Gators land their first commitment of the 2023 recruitment cycle, earning a pledge from St. Louis tight end product Mac Markway.

Approaching a crucial Friday Night Lights event on July 30, Florida got a much-needed jumpstart in the recruiting department on Tuesday.

Earning their first pledge from a 2023 prospect, the Gators coaching staff secured St. Louis tight end Mac Markway on Tuesday.

Recently announcing a top seven schools, Markway would commit to UF over Alabama, Ohio State, LSU and Missouri, as well as hotbeds of tight end production as of late in Notre Dame and Iowa.

Attending DeSmet Jesuit High School in Missouri, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound four-star ranks as the fourth-best tight end and 93rd overall prospect in the class of 2023 according to composite rankings.

Adding Markway, the Gators gain an intriguing talent that showcases a complete skill set that blends the old era's physicality as a blocker with the new era's receiving prowess.

Playing with a block-first mentality, utilizing his impressively developed frame for someone entering their junior year, Markway embodies the traditional tight end but could also align as a "W" tight end in Florida's scheme, similar to an H-back. As a more-than-willing blocker, Markway does the dirty work to adds an extra dimension to the run game.

Meanwhile, his skills as a run blocker directly translate to the passing game, with his high school offense heavily based on play-action concepts. Given his big body and soft hands, Markway operates as a red zone threat with consistency but also showcases nimble footwork to make defenders miss in the open field.

Developing a strong relationship with Gators tight ends coach Tim Brewster throughout the longevity of his recruitment, Markway has been considered Florida's prospect to lose down the stretch of his recruit. Proving that assertion to be true, Markway now looks to continue the trend of Tight End U set by fourth-overall draft pick Kyle Pitts last season.

