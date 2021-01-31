2022 Florida Gators QB Target Nicco Marchiol Commits to FSU

Hamilton (Chandler, Az.) quarterback Nicco Marchiol has committed to Florida State, he announced on Instagram Live today. The Florida Gators were included in Marchiol's final four schools with Florida State, Arizona State, and Rutgers on Jan. 15 and were considered one of his front-runners.

Florida originally offered Marchiol in March 2020, three days after Florida State came calling with a scholarship.

Marchiol, 6-foot-2, 216 pounds, is a left-handed signal-caller who spent his first two seasons at Regis Jesuit (Aurora, Co.) before moving southwest, near Phoenix (Az.). Through three seasons of high school ball, Marchiol has compiled 5,620 passing yards, 54 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions. He's added 932 yards and 18 scores on the ground.

The pledge comes shortly following an unofficial trip to FSU and UF with his parents earlier this month, traveling across the country to check out the campus of each suitor. Under NCAA rules, coaches were not allowed to interact with Marchiol during his visit due to the recruiting moratorium established amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Florida has coveted several quarterbacks in the class of 2022, including Pace Academy QB M.J. Morris (Carrollton, Ga.), Lowndes QB Jacurri Brown (Valdosta, Ga.), Bridgeland QB Connor Weigman (Cypress, Texas), among others. Although Florida would have welcomed Marchiol's addition to its next recruiting haul, UF has numerous options at quarterback and could look to land a more local signal-caller.

UF promoted analyst Garrick McGee to quarterbacks coach this past week. McGee take over recruiting duties for Brian Johnson, who made a jump to the pros as the Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach, and join head coach Dan Mullen on the trail for Florida's next QB of the future.