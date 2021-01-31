FootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

2022 Florida Gators QB Target Nicco Marchiol Commits to FSU

The Gators lose out on a talented 2022 quarterback to their in-state rival.
Author:
Publish date:

Hamilton (Chandler, Az.) quarterback Nicco Marchiol has committed to Florida State, he announced on Instagram Live today. The Florida Gators were included in Marchiol's final four schools with Florida State, Arizona State, and Rutgers on Jan. 15 and were considered one of his front-runners.

Florida originally offered Marchiol in March 2020, three days after Florida State came calling with a scholarship.

Marchiol, 6-foot-2, 216 pounds, is a left-handed signal-caller who spent his first two seasons at Regis Jesuit (Aurora, Co.) before moving southwest, near Phoenix (Az.). Through three seasons of high school ball, Marchiol has compiled 5,620 passing yards, 54 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions. He's added 932 yards and 18 scores on the ground. 

The pledge comes shortly following an unofficial trip to FSU and UF with his parents earlier this month, traveling across the country to check out the campus of each suitor. Under NCAA rules, coaches were not allowed to interact with Marchiol during his visit due to the recruiting moratorium established amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Florida has coveted several quarterbacks in the class of 2022, including Pace Academy QB M.J. Morris (Carrollton, Ga.), Lowndes QB Jacurri Brown (Valdosta, Ga.), Bridgeland QB Connor Weigman (Cypress, Texas), among others. Although Florida would have welcomed Marchiol's addition to its next recruiting haul, UF has numerous options at quarterback and could look to land a more local signal-caller.

UF promoted analyst Garrick McGee to quarterbacks coach this past week. McGee take over recruiting duties for Brian Johnson, who made a jump to the pros as the Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach, and join head coach Dan Mullen on the trail for Florida's next QB of the future.

USATSI_14974971_168388329_lowres (1)
Recruiting

2022 Florida Gators QB Target Nicco Marchiol Commits to FSU

EhhLm5GXYAAmrvZ
Recruiting

Florida Gators Make the Top Four 2022 DT Christen Miller

USATSI_15490312_168386547_lowres(1)
Football

Florida Gators Talents Make Big Plays in 2021 Senior Bowl

USATSI_15505233 (2)
Basketball

Takeaways: Florida Gators Upset West Virginia in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

USATSI_15220541_168388329_lowres (1)
Football

Five Thoughts on the Florida Gators Promoting Garrick McGee to QB Coach

USATSI_12195349_168386547_lowres(1)
Football

Moving Forward: Young Gators Football Defenders Must Be Given Fair Shot

USATSI_15497755_168388329_lowres (1)
Football

Gators WR Kadarius Toney Earns Senior Bowl Award

USATSI_12525989_168386547_lowres(1)
Football

An in-Depth Look at the Florida Gators 2021 Football Schedule