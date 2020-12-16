Tight End Nick Elksnis Signs With the Florida Gators

Local tight end prospect from Jacksonville, Fla., Nick Elksnis follows through on his commitment and becomes another early signee for the Florida Gators.

Previously committed to Penn State before reopening his recruitment on the first day of March following a visit to Gainesville for Florida’s Junior Day, Elksnis announced his intentions of joining the Gators 2021 recruiting class soon thereafter on March 7th.

As the second prospect landed by tight ends coach Tim Brewster since his arrival to UF, Elksnis will be paired alongside Gage Wilcox as additions to an already top-notch position group containing Kemore Gamble, Keon Zipperer, and Jonathan Odom.

Standing at 6-foot-6, 220 pounds, the SI All-American candidate possesses ideal size and length as a pass-catcher over the middle of the field and shows deceiving strength at the point of attack as a run blocker. Sporting strong hands, an above-average route-running prowess, and a raw skillset that screams potential given his stature, Elksnis carries the intangibles that allow tight ends in a Dan Mullen employed offense to excel.

Obviously, the days of lean and lengthy pass-catching tight ends wearing orange and blue are upon us, and Elksnis fits the mold to be a significant factor during his collegiate career with the proper development. A process that will begin soon as he is set to early enroll at the University of Florida this upcoming spring.

You can check out the full scouting report on Nick Elksnis here and welcome him to Florida by following him on Twitter here.