SI All-American Candidate Nick Elksnis Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Nick Elksnis
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-6, 220 pounds 
Position: Tight End 
School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Episcopal School of Jacksonville 
Committed to: Florida 
Projected Position: Tight End

Frame: Solid lower body, lean torso and long arms. Room to be 240-to-250 pounds down the line. 

Athleticism: Jumps well. Exceptional hand-eye coordination. Breaks into cuts with a natural fluidness. Runs really well in the open field. Solid change-of-direction skill relative to size, getting to top speed at an above-average pace. 

Instincts: Times just about everything well. Catches the football as naturally as any high school tight end. As a route runner, stems his routes to disadvantage defensive backs. Can break off route against defender’s leverage and use wide catch radius as a barrier. 

Polish: Sets up routes by stemming defensive backs like a college player. Times jump well to catch the football. Advanced route runner for his age. Consistent pass-catcher who has worked to combat drops. 

Bottom Line: Elksnis is a bona fide spread tight end that catches the football like a wide receiver. Really good at stemming his routes and timing his cuts to gain separation from defensive backs. Potential to be a multi-year starter for the Gators as a threat up the seam as well as in traffic.

