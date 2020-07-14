SI All-American Candidate Nick Elksnis Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Nick Elksnis

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 220 pounds

Position: Tight End

School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Episcopal School of Jacksonville

Committed to: Florida

Projected Position: Tight End

Frame: Solid lower body, lean torso and long arms. Room to be 240-to-250 pounds down the line.

Athleticism: Jumps well. Exceptional hand-eye coordination. Breaks into cuts with a natural fluidness. Runs really well in the open field. Solid change-of-direction skill relative to size, getting to top speed at an above-average pace.

Instincts: Times just about everything well. Catches the football as naturally as any high school tight end. As a route runner, stems his routes to disadvantage defensive backs. Can break off route against defender’s leverage and use wide catch radius as a barrier.

Polish: Sets up routes by stemming defensive backs like a college player. Times jump well to catch the football. Advanced route runner for his age. Consistent pass-catcher who has worked to combat drops.

Bottom Line: Elksnis is a bona fide spread tight end that catches the football like a wide receiver. Really good at stemming his routes and timing his cuts to gain separation from defensive backs. Potential to be a multi-year starter for the Gators as a threat up the seam as well as in traffic.