Florida Visit Was Everything QB Nick Evers Imagined 'and More'

Nick Evers' first trip to his future home began with a workout accompanied by his future position and head coaches.

Garrick McGee, who recruited Evers to Florida rather immediately after his January hiring as quarterbacks coach, wanted to see how well his first commit throws the ball in person. Dan Mullen observed as well, offering Evers some small coaching points afterward.

A fun, competitive nature arose between Evers and McGee as the latter is a former quarterback himself, which only confirmed the way Evers had grown to feel about McGee throughout his virtual recruitment.

"I had a little 30-minute session to show [McGee] a little bit, sneak peek of what I can do. He thought I did pretty good," Evers shared after his first unofficial visit to Florida. "He was saying that he and I are gonna be doing QB competitions all the time ... He's just like, 'My dawg,' just always saying that stuff. So, you know, I love him."

Evers was one of many prospects to pile into Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for the first day of in-person recruiting since March 2020.

The visit served as an instrumental time for Evers and his family to familiarize themselves with the program, receiving a tour around the stadium, campus, and athletic facilities and bonding with the coaching staff over ribs and barbeque.

Up until Tuesday, Evers had only ever seen UF in pictures, videos, and virtual tours. Seeing it in person, Evers said, was everything he had imagined "and more."

"I was really just talking with coach Mullen and coach McGee a lot," Evers said. "And then I was having small talk with every single coach, just trying to talk with them in person.

"It was just super positive vibes. Everyone's just excited to get out. I feel like the first date of everything opening up, Florida's set the tone for us."

After his workout and introduction to the staff, Evers put on his recruiting cap and began selling Florida to his fellow recruits in attendance. Evers has made a name for himself as a vocal recruiter in the class of 2022 on social media, attempting to persuade top prospects across the country to team up with the Gators for their college football careers.

Evers recalled speaking with wide receiver Jayden Gibson and running back Terrance Gibbs primarily about joining forces at the next level, among other prospects. He also connected with tight end commit CJ Hawkins.

"I was kind of talking all over the place," said Evers. "I'm always trying to, you know, rep Florida for everyone and just tell them 'This is the place to be.' ... I think everyone enjoyed themselves in the pictures, the uniforms and helmets and everything."

Evers will return to UF for an official visit this weekend, June 4-6, after his family enjoys a trip across the Sunshine State.